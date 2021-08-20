IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
June 23
Christopher Dale, Abshire, 55, 105 Peltier Rd. Driving while intoxicated.
Mickey Dewayne Williams, 42, 1701 Jeanette St, Shreveport.Warrant.
Jacorey James Ledet, 25, 303 Candleglow Dr. Aggravated battery, flight from an officer - aggravated, simple burglary and two counts of theft.
Kevin James Walker, 40, 232 Edison St, Lafayette. Two counts of warrants.
June 26
Blake Michael Boutte, 26, 5014 Brian Blvd. Simple possession schedule i controlled dangerous substances, possession - schedule ii narcotics and use of multibeam road lighting equipment- fog light.
Scott Naquin, 38, 1746 Main St, Baton Rouge. Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, marijuana - simple possession, possession - schedule ii narcotics and prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia.
June 28
Lester Joseph Landry, 43, 1208 St. Jude St. Issuing worthless checks and monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions.
Seth Blake Palumbo, 24, 1330 Iberia St. Failure to appear.
Quincy Dalton Batiste, 29, 524 Pecan St. , St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Daniel Lomont Freeman, 40, 614 Canal St, Jeanerette. Remaining after a forbidden/trespass sign.
Malacha Breaux, 44, 623 S Magnolia St, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Jacob Quavondlon, 22, 1604 Rogers St. possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances/minor and violations of controlled dangerous substances.
Colby Dugan, 27, 3219 E Main St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and open container.
Kenneth Fabian Johnson, 33, 720 W Hale St, Lake Charles. Improper display of temporary license plate, possession - schedule IV, violations of controlled dangerous, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, simple possession schedule session schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia, illegal use controlled dan controlled dangerous substances/minor and failure to appear.
June 29
Travoris Travon Rhoades, 26, 916 Bank Av, New Iberia. Resisting an officer, flight from an officer, (32:299)atv on roadway w/juvenile passenger, reckless operation of a vehicle and probation violation.
Ryan James Bonin, 36, 1390 Bayou Portage Rd, St. Martinville. Failure to appear, violation of protective order, cyberstalking/electronic mail and four counts violation of protective order.
Rogers Lamar Boughton, 56, 1715 Jules Rd. Simple battery of the infirm.
Sara Romero, 29, 513 Myers St, Abbeville. Simple burglary/burglary, and simple possession - marijuana.