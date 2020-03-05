NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
FEBRUARY 19
LaShawn Porter, 38, 714 West Ave. Simple battery.
Christopher Bush, 35, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Two counts-burglary.
Hunter Brown, 26, 8419 LA Hwy. 14. Second degree-battery.
Chance Robinson, 28, 219 Caillou Grove Drive, Youngsville. Theft.
Julie Pesson, 59, 806 Ashton St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jalisha Butler, 28, 614 Yvonne St. Attempted self-mutilation, resisting an officer with force, battery on a police officer, two counts-probation violation.
FEBRUARY 20
Robbie Johnson, 51, 517 Ann St. Simple criminal damage to property.
David Crawford, 21, 3618 Broken Arrow Road. Theft under $1000.
Michael Morris, 39, 12721 Jamie Drive. Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Rosslen Burney, 58, 406 Main St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 15
Troy Ray Gilliams, 19, 5501 E. Old Spanish Trail. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Chester Nora Jr., 23, 703 Myrtis St. Illegal use of a weapon, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force.
Derek James Leonard, 29, 3710 King St. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, drive on right if possible, deposit of license.
Nina Moore, 39, 8413 Laurie St. Issuing worthless checks.
Diontra Lemone Bernard, 29, 106 Hopkins St. Two counts-failure to appear, felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying weapons, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things, identity theft.
Jude Anthony Warfel, 44, 339 Magnolia St. Possession of stolen auto over $500, proper equipment on vehicle.
Donovan Blake Broussard, 42, 4916 Elizabeth Plessala. Four counts-failure to appear, resisting an officer, no liability insurance, license plate switched, owner vehicle registration.
Ajzhane Lashae Jones, 24, 11205 Pecan Lane. Domestic abuse battery.
Gage Segura, 23, 1407 Pelican St. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 16
Otorica Renee Frederick, 31, 5411 Norris Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Micah James Frederick, 35, 5411 Norris Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Vic Delgado, 18, 8500 Eldridge St., Jeanerette. Resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Chad Everette Broussard, 46, 2911 Coteau Road. Failure to appear.
Brayton Joseph Galentine, 22, 3708 Commercial Drive. Home invasion, violation of protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violation of a protective order.
Kert Lee Ledet, 36, 7400 Academy Drive, Alexandria. Hold for another agency.
Shonda Marie Ledet, 43, no address given. Hold for another agency.
William James Walker, 34, 726 Mississippi St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Tyrone Jevar Weber, 36, 115 Kerry Lane, Charenton. Simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property.
FEBRUARY 17
Egbert J. Bonin, 42, 419 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle, resisting an officer, illegal tint, remaining in park after hours.
Horace Peter Dugas Sr., 34, 720 W. Washington St. Accessory-possession of drugs-schedule II, accessory-possession with intent-schedule I, turning signal required.
D’Andrick Brice Marks, 26, 1429 Gonsoulin, Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule I, underage driving under the influence, no seat belt, no liability insurance, illegal tint, driver’s license suspended, driving while intoxicated.
Thomas Jones Jr., 57, 613 Elizabeth St. Violation of probation.
Jakaylin J. Miller, 22, 1108 Oak View Drive. Failure to appear.
Brandi Derouen, 43, 1818 Laurent Armentor St. Hold for another agency, failure to appear.
James A. Granger, 35, 302 N. Geoffroy St., Erath. Felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal firearm modification.
Tyler Matthew Burke, 19, 1802 Dehart Drive. Domestic abuse battery.