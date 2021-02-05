IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
jANUARY 13
Michael Broussard, 42, 4119 Darabeth Road, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Tony Joseph Morrison, 35, 128 Martin Luther King Drive, Baldwin. Failure to appear, attempted second degree murder, simple criminal damage under $500, third degree robbery, home invasion.
Bobby Antoine Doucette Jr., 43, 1524 Adam St. Three counts failure to appear.
Marvin Delane Harding, 51, 805 Bush Alley. Two counts failure to appear.
Tony Lee Younger, 29, 129 Robertson St. Failure to appear, manufacture/possession of delayed action incendiary device, resisting an officer, entry/remaining after forbidden, violation of probation.
JANUARY 14
Glenn Allen, 31, 2401 Kenneth Drive, Violet, LA. Hold for another agency.
Richard Gashassin, 57, 1312 Versailles Crescent. Dating partner abuse.
Charles Joseph Butler, 40, 408 Liner St., Franklin. Possession schedule I - marijuana - second offense, resisting an officer.
Emma Jean Sereal, 36, 141 Cotton St. Cruelty to a juvenile, third degree robbery.
Harold Michael Laporte, 29, 605 Yvonne St. Domestic abuse battery.
Lawrence Comeaux III, 36, 4108 Willow Bend Drive. Schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
Forest Lee Jr., 56, 512 Daigre St. Librs/immovable structures.
Joseph Arthur Bernard, 43, 521 St. John St. Violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession with intent - schedule I, schedule II drugs, proceeds derived from drug transactions, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Johanna Gims, 45, 620 Charles St. Illegal use of a weapon.
JANUARY 15
Steven J. Judice, 54, 5219 Sugar Oaks Road. Theft of goods over $500.
Destin Anthony Delahoussaye, 25, 2813 Coteau Road. Four counts failure to appear, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate switched, illegal carrying a firearm used in the commission of a crime of violence, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, schedule II drugs, driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, unlawful use of body armor, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, resisting an officer.
Brittany Louviere, 24, 1619 Cocoa Road. Theft of goods over $500, schedule III drugs.
Fidel Monarrez, 58, 2494 Duffy St., San Bernarino, California. Hold for another agency.
Forrest Cecil Coker, 35, no address given, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Melvin Cupp, 48, 47 Queens Court, Dayton, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Jeremiah Devon Richard, 27, 1016 N. Shattuck St., Lake Charles. Two holds for another agency.
Kenneth Paul Williams, 58, 309 Rosier St. Dating partner abuse, two counts failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Devante Eric Charles, 28, 304 St. Mary St. Failure to appear.
Riggs Douet, 25, 1613 Captain Cade Road. Driving while intoxicated - first offense, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Michael Lee Shockley Jr., 29, 1120 St. Jude Ave. Failure to appear, aggravated assault.
Aaron James Eskine, 20, 4702 Plantation Village Drive. Aggravated second degree battery.
Adam Dean Hoffpauir, 46, 5217 Old LA 25. Driving while intoxicated, turning required signal.
JANUARY 16
Kathleen G. Sanders, 62, 1602 Jordan St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Racquel D. Weatherford, 29, 208 Ashwood Drive, Lafayette. Driving while intoxicated, no seat belt in use law, proper control of a vehicle, vehicle requires head lamp, vehicle unsafe.
Raymond Dartez Jr., 59, 824 S. Eastern Ave., Crowley. Driving while intoxicated - first offense, driving roadway laned for traffic, no insurance, open alcohol container in vehicle.