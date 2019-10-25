NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 11
David Frederick, 44, 129 Emma St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, failure to register, operating while under suspension, criminal damage to property.
Coby Savoy, 40, 1031 St. Rite Hwy., St. Martinville. Theft by fraud/under $100, possession of stolen property.
Harley Bonin, 28, 103 Old Drive, St. Martinville. Simple burglary, theft, tampering, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Sheryl Denis, 47, 6033 Morris St. Two counts-theft, failure to appear.
Daniel Decker, 34, 2050 Pamela Drive, Holiday, FL. Resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, trespassing, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Nina Walker, 31, 11800 City Park Central Drive, Houston, TX. Simple kidnapping.
OCTOBER 12
Kerry Guidroz, 25, 601 Everette St. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Alfred, 33, 402 Howard St. Leash law, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 13
Quanisha Honore, 26, 1201 Esplanade, Kenner. Possession with intent-schedule I & IV.
Oteder Foster Jr., 20, 1014 West End Drive. Two counts-resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Marcus Frederick, 46, 928 W. Pershing St. Domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 14
Brooklyn Mason, 20, 909 Comeaux Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal.
Tina Berrios, 44, 1024 Walton St. Theft.
Rebecca Doucet, 48, 1022 Walton St. Felony theft.
Justin Fusilier, 32, 1506 Old Jeanerette Road. Ignoring stop sign, no driver’s license.
OCTOBER 15
Blake Cuti, 24, 32828 Clinton Allen, Denham Springs. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Vasam Pathammavong, 35, 3110 Savannaket St., Broussard. Theft, entry after being forbidden.
OCTOBER 16
Hermon Brown, 33, 329 North St. Battery of a police officer.
Paul Connor, 56, 1004 Versailles Crescent. Resisting an officer by force or violence, four counts-felony theft, two counts-remaining after forbidden, theft.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 9
Dylan Patrick Segura, 30, 822 Fulton St. Felony carrying illegal weapon.
Josef Lynn Cash, 53, 5000 Lake St., Lake Charles. Home improvement fraud.
Camille Joseph St. Julien, 29, 720 W. Washington St. Three counts-failure to appear, violation of probation, theft over $500, criminal trespassing.
Bambi Lynn Naquin, 39, 503 S. Evangeline St. Hold for another agency, possession of drugs-schedule IV, theft, resisting an officer, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 10
Ranada Rena Phillips, 39, 327 Weeks St. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I & II.
Tony Joseph Gardner, 34, 327 Weeks St. Possession with intent-schedule I, proceeds derived from drug transactions, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kalen A. Parker, 19, 700 Walton St. Theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Brett Paul Courville, 31, 1003 Alpha Road, Breaux Bridge. Six counts-failure to appear.
Taylor Michelle Maturin, 24, 1823 Julia St. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree-murder, two counts-failure to appear, obstruction of justice.
Christine Theresa Reynaud, 55, 218 Amite Drive, Lafayette. Refusing chemical test for third time, disregarding stop/yield signs.
OCTOBER 11
Mindy Renee Braquet, 39, 9605 Longside Road. Driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I, open alcohol container.
David Rene Frederick, 44, 129 Emma St. Simple criminal damage to property, owner vehicle registration, display plate, driver’s license suspended, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Coby Savoy, 40, 1031 St. Rita Hwy., St. Martinville. Possession of stolen things, theft.
Harley Marie Bonin, 28, 130 LD Drive, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Tyson Matthew Barras, 34, 7310 Soileau Road. Hold for another agency, parole violation.
Kendall Ray Leopaul, 18, 206 Truhill, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Sheryl Annette Bayard, 47, no address given. Failure to appear.
Nina Walker, 31, 11800 City Park Central, Houston, TX. Simple kidnapping.
Marlon Lee Vallian, 42, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Second degree-murder, obstruction of justice.
Antione Francis Jones, 30, 203 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Obstruction of justice, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, establish speed zones, license plate switched.
Steven Wilmore, 36, 359 Sucre Circle, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Reginald Douglas Smith, 32, 359 Sucre Circle, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Daniel Joseph Decker, 34, 2050 Pamela Drive, Holiday, FL. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
OCTOBER 12
Kerry Paul Guidroz, 25, 601 Everette St. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billy Jerome Zeaunc, 33, 615 Rosalie. Second-driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Carolyn Faul, 52, 202 Fith St., Youngville. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Dustin Lamar Alfred, 33, 402 Howard St. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 13
Kalem Joseph Romero, 36, 4705 Loreauvile Road. Violaiton of probation.
Oteder Foster Foster Jr., 20, 1014 West End Drive. Possession of controlled dangerous substances, two counts-resisting an officer.
Quanisha Katrina Honore, 26, 1201 W. Esplanade, Kenner. Possession with intent-schedule I & IV.
Dale Robert Willey, 40, 1593 Toulon Ave., Hays, KS. Hold for another agency.
Marcus Joseph Frederick, 46, 928 W. Pershing St. Domestic abuse battery.
William Barton, 51, 7020 Felix St., Jeanerette. Second degree-battery, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Mason Brooklyn Marie, 20, 909 Comeaux Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, turning signal required.