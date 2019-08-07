IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 25
Mark Lorenzo Farrier, 37, 2014 A St., Loreauville. Driving while intoxicated, domestic abuse with child endangerment, proper control of a vehicle.
Danny Anthony Narcisse, 46, 911 E. Pershing St. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Wilkie Joseph Gerac, 32, 829 W. St. Peter St. Violation of a protective order.
Clarence McBride Jr., 51, 102 TJ Hatcherson St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Allen Joseph Ledet, 50, 318 W. Pershing St. Third-driving while intoxicated.
Dylan Mark Guillot, 30, 404 Garland St., Gueydan. Violation of a protective order.
JULY 26
Richard Anthony Gerard, 39, 1006 Oakcrest Drive. Aggravated flight from an officer, hit and run driving, proper control of a vehicle.
Dwayne Anthony Davis, 37, 3809 Zip Lane. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer.
Travis Nathaniel Williams, 33, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear.
Bryan Joseph Hebert, 59, 425 St. John, Lafayette. Probation violation, hold for another agency.
Colton Elliott Simpson, 29, 201 High Meadows Drive, Lafayette. Aggravated second degree-battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, hit and run driving, violation of a protective order.
Gabriel Bates, 29, 107 Estate Drive. Monetary instrument abuse.
Brodie James Meaux, 38, 205 Armand St. Third-driving while intoxicated.
Chad Everette Broussard, 46, 2911 Coteau Road. Possession of drugs-schedule IV.
JULY 27
Theotis A. Deal Jr., 28, 303 Stillwater Road, Broussard. Hold for another agency, distribution of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Merritt Tyrone Jones, 39, 506 Grand Prix St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Jeff E. Adams, 26, 1204 W. Main St. Three counts-failure to appear, simple burglary, probation violation, domestic abuse battery.
Nichole Lynn Landry, 32, 4618 Bull Island Road. Three counts-failure to appear.
Darrin Jude Perez, 27, 3508 Confederate Drive. Two counts-simple burglary, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II & III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marklin James Reaux Jr., 30, 205 Pollard Ave. Possession of legend drugs.
Wesley Joseph Clement, 30, 312 CL Smith Road. Failure to appear.
Mitchell Anthony Payne, 61, 1916 Frisco St., Jeanerette. Aggravated battery, failure to appear.
JULY 28
Tormichael Provost, 38, 707 Myrtis St. Hold for another agency, driving while intoxicated, speeding, resisting an officer, driver’s license suspended.
Darnell Charles, 49, 2113 Time St., Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer, interfering with duties, failure to appear.
Jacoby Dwayne Harrison Sr., 1013 Mississippi St. Simple burglary, third degree-robbery, criminal trespassing, simple criminal damage to property.
Sheretta A. St. Julien, 45, 1038 Wilson St., Cade. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, driver’s license suspeded.
Ryan Dale Simon, 41, 215 Alex St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
JULY 29
Hollie Vice, 31, 129 Center St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Porsha Denee Polk, 26, 910 Cypermont St., Jeanerette. Obscene talk on phone.
Jamarcus Rhynel Davis, 25, 152 Kevin Drive, Duson. Failure to register as a sex offender, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Terrell L. Hamilton, 22, 1600 Crestwell St. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, resisting an officer, criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alfred Jay Marshall, 43, 1227 Angie St. Two counts-hold for another agency, theft of goods.
Scott Joseph Bouillion, 40, 919 Henshaw St. Two counts-dating partner abuse, two counts-probation violation, simple criminal damage $550 to $50000.
Kent Ray Simon, 37, 516 Elizabeth St. Hold for another agency.
Quaneshia Marie Frederick, 27, 900 Mississippi St. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Sam Tarlton, 45, 712 St. Jude St. Attempted second degree-murder, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying/discharge of weapon.
James Lewis, 53, 702 E. Pershing St. Failure to appear, aggravated battery.
Robert Andrew Colbert, 18, 926 Park Ave. Failure to appear.
Heather N. Richard, 33, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, driving on roadway laned for traffic, proper signal to turn, driver’s license suspended, hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Gregory L. Francois, 48, 504 Vera Lane. Domestic abuse battery.
Annalexis Nicole Lewis, 28, 218 Ambassador Lemelle. Simple and aggravated escape, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer, aggravated assault, attempted self mutilation, liability security required.
JULY 30
Derrick Paul Lewis, 41, 1350 St. Joseph St., Morgan City. Parole violation.
Laq’uaishia Lahaveen Johnson, 20, 1323 Oakcreek Drive. Simple escape, first degree-robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Jacob Lee Roane, 25, 600 Landry Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule I, II & II.
Andrea Marie Darby, 51, no address given. Bank fraud, theft over $500, forgery, obstruction of justice, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of legend drugs.
Jamie Marie Labiche, 37, 1001 E. Dale St. Failure to appear.
Brad Joseph Celestine, 41, 1718 Neco Town Road. Violation of a protective order.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 7
Lauren Alleman, 28, 4702 Plant Village Drive. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Mario Jackson, 31, 920 Park Ave. Simple burglary, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Nicole Reed, 44, 303 W. Tampico St. Theft of a motor vehicle.
JULY 8
Ben Mangano, 58, 601 Quence Drive. Driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Jeffery Brooks, 62, 1602 Emily St. Obscenity.
Brandon Broussard, 31, 1304 Ridge Road, Duson. Theft.
Chris Rue, 19, 606 Yvonne St. Aggravated battery, interfering with an investigation.
Christiana Rue, 21, 606 Yvonne St. Aggravated domestic battery.
Dmontre Alexander, 24, 606 Yvonne St. Interfering with an investigation.
JULY 9
Amber Leblanc, 23, 1814 Castillo Drive. Criminal damage to property.
Loure Sigure, 32, 2714 Hwy. 14. Simple battery, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
JULY 10
Scott Patout, 59, 2317 Weeks Island Road. Criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing.
Scott Burke, 49, 305 S. Lee Ave., Broussard. Cyberstalking.
Jason Bergeron, 43, 1515 Southport. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, theft.
Travis Gadison, 43, 415 Donald St. Obstruction of justice, possession of drugs-schedule II.
JULY 11
Ronald Grayson, 37, 2513 Brenda Drive. Fourth-driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, no driver’s license, no brake lights.
Andrew Bernard, 34, no address given. Violation of a protective order.
Jeremy Hall, 28, 1019 Westend Drive. No driver’s license.
Bryston Spain, 21, 1255 Pelican St. Illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice, attempted first degree-murder.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 1
Hugh Broussard, 60, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving.
Dustin Couvillier, 33, Big Bear Lane, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while suspended.
Cornette Davis, 24, Mitchell St., Franklin. Failure to appear, resisting an officer by providing false information.
AUGUST 5
Tynell Levine, 29, Willow Street, Franklin. Driver must be licensed.
Markila Ruffin, 25, Easy Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 31
Kyle Darden, 22, Flattown Road, Charenton. Second-driving while intoxicated with child endangerment, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, speeding.
AUGUST 2
Sharon Gauthier, 58, Josephine Street, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated, stop sign violation.