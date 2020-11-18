IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 27
Thomas Fitzgerald Wiltz, 53, 921 Weeks St. Criminal trespassing, simple assault.
Rannon Durrel Fletcher, 34, 1307 West Willow, Lafayette. Battery of a police officer, entry/remaining after forbidden, simple criminal damage to property, intentional littering prohibited.
Ren James Arabie, 31, 1074 Marcel St. Simple battery, resisting police officer with force, battery of a plice officer, vehicle must use light lamp.
Kendrick Louis Wiltz, 25, 5111 Elizabeth Plessal, Loreauville. Failure to appear.
Linda Boutte, 70, 714 Bayard St. Theft over $500.
David Barnes Sr., 60, 324 Field St. Violation of probation.
Henry Pierre Broussard, 49, 1984 Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville. Parole violation.
Antoine Francis Jones, 31, 203 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear, first degree murder, attempted second degree murder.
Isaac R. Bryan, 32, 408 Dorsey Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Tommie Kentrell Boloney, 39, no address given. three counts possession of schedule I - marijuana, resisting an officer, bike lights/reflectors.
OCTOBER 28
Taylor Jermaine Tallmore, 18, 533 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
Warren Carlyle Segura, 49, 4305 Martin Road. Aggravated burglary, simple criminal damage under $500.
Frederick John Bell, 61, 623 Hebert St. Second degree battery, simple kidnapping.
Jason James Knatt Jr., 23, 1010 N. Main St., Loreauville. Third degree robbery, libra/immovable structures, schedule II drugs.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 2
Rondrick Adam Pierre, 26, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, turning movement, required signals.
Ronald William Jones Jr., 40, Franklin. Driving under suspension.
NOVEMBER 3
Travis Theopolis Sophus, 36, Franklin. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
NOVEMBER 5
Janell Davis, 41, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tyron Lamar Charles, 20, Baldwin. Obstruction of driver’s view, condition of windshield, resisting an officer by flight, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing.