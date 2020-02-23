IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 7
Daniel Magee Martin, 35, 4616 Hwy. 14. Revocation.
Lee Louviere, 56, 119 Johnson Alley. Possession of drugs-schedule II, disregarding stop/yield signs, bike light/reflectors required.
J. R. Andrew Reaux, 32, 1403 Eden St. Theft.
Cory Michael Richardson, 36, 117 Taylor St. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Josephine A. Charles, 43, 7612 Soileau Road. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, criminal conspiracy, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.
Marlon Quinten Charles, 41, 7612 Soileau Road. Principle possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession/carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy.
Brittany N. Hebert, 33, 5416 Williamette St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
FEBRUARY 8
Jeremy Richard, 25, 1737 Cromwell Drive. Hold for another agency, driving while intoxicated, driver’s license suspended, speeding, no insurance.
Rebecca Mae Spann, 23, 313 Willow Wood Drive. Cruelty to animals.
Warren Carlyle Segura, 48, 5812 Gondron St. Two counts-failure, resisting on officer, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage property, simple criminal damage under $500, battery/police officer, resisting an officer.
Tony Lee Younger, 28, 126 Hortense St. Attempted simple burglary.
FEBRUARY 9
King George Alexander Charles, 33, 610 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violation of a protective order.
Jason Gerard Copper, 21, 308 St. Mary St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Ricky James Romero, 59, 2102 W. Old Spanish Trail. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Michael Anthony Grenier, 34, 114 Dorsey Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property.
FEBRUARY 10
Earl James Sampy, 41, 609 St. Peter St. Two counts-hold for another agency, two counts-failure to appear.
Gregory Paul Moses, 32, 604 Louise St. Failure to appear.
Brandon Dore, 24, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Failure to appear.
Jennifer Derouen Lee, 35, 1712 Neco Town Road. Second degree-aggravated battery.
FEBRUARY 11
William James Walker, 33, 726 Mississippi St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Juan James Hogan, 42, 719 West End Drive. Probation violation, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Dequashia Willis, 24, 405 E. Old Spanish Trail. Two counts-failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, resisting an officer.
Dakayleb Paylon Mallery, 18, 1520 St. Joseph St. First degree-robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Fredereak Jatasha Londo, 18, 2517 Phyllis Drive. First degee-robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Jonas Travin Hawk, 26, 614.5 Cypermort St., Jeanerette. First degree-attempted murder.
FEBRUARY 12
Laq’uaishia Lahaveen Johnson, 21, 1323 Oakcreek Drive. Hold for another agency.
Russell Edward Louviere, 40, 712 Jefferson Terrace. Aggravated arson, simple criminal damage under $500, probation violation.
Deatre D’Shawn Charles, 24, 1308 St. Jude St. Distribution of drugs-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, obstruction of justice, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Halle Lashay Charles, 25, 1209 St. Jude St. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Martin Linden, 29, 410 W. Madison St., St. Martinville. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Ralph Joseph Guidry, 57, 301 W. Church St., Delcambre. Hold for another agency.
Shondra L. Maule, 43, 1110 Walton St. Failure to appear.
Latoya Marie Charles, 35, 3607 Kevin Drive. Failure to appear.
Dwayne Joseph Frederick, 57, 521 Oak Haven. Failure to notify sex offender registry of temporary lodging.
Alonzo James Lewis, 17, 1604 Joseph St. First degree-robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Christina Marie Porter, 37, 921 C. Theatre Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear, theft-multiple offender, criminal trespassing,
Je’Lon Augustine, 18, 512 Emery Lewis. First degree-robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice.
Quinn O’Bryant Lewis, 33, 1414 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette. Two counts-failure to appear.
Charles Rene Bouton, 39, 511 Dodson St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Jacoby Dwayne Harrison Sr., 26, 1013 Mississippi St. Four counts-failure to appear, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, simple assault.
Seth Kidder, 39, 118 Hebert Road, Franklin. Violation of a protective order.