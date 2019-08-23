IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 9
Michael Steven Placek, 34, 501 Tolsen St., Lafayette. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, criminal trespassing.
Henry Wilson, 44, 806 Jefferson Terrace. Failure to appear.
Kerris Cleo Balthazar, 38, 102 Loren Ave. Probation violation.
Kayla Louise Broussard, 42, 212 Amy Lyn Ave. Failure to appear, possession of legend drugs.
Jaquincy Davon Mouton, 26, 417 Sixth St., Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Carmen Becker, 46, 2124 B St. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Robert James Sons, 27, 1030 Cayce St., Franklin. Simple burglary.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 38, 303 Silver St. Simple burglary, possession of controlled dangerous substance-schedule II.
Jeremy Hamilton Watterson, 34, 7802 Kayla Drive. Monetary instrument abuse, simple burglary.
Ian Paul Bouton, 24, 818 Daspit Road. Violation of probation.
Tiffany Keel, 44, 810 E. Santa Clara St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Kirby Batiste, 35, 614 Kern St., Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule II, turning signal required.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 13
Natasha Ruffin, 32, Easy Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Allen Jones, 43, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 14
Courtney Richardson, 32, Hebert Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Brenden Jenkins, 27, James Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 15
Marjorie Ruffin, 29, Oneal Chube Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Gerald LaJaunie, 32, Second Street, Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.
Latashia Mack, 40, Liner Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Vickie Burrell, 38, Third Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Abdul Hurst, 44, St. John Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Brian Stansbury, 37, St. John Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
AUGUST 16
Shane Sophus, 40, Tabor Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.