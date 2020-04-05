IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 12
Heather Nicole Richard, 34, 5208 Bull Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Destin Anthony Delahoussaye, 24, 2813 Coteau Road. Possession with intent-schedule I, II, III & IV resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Jones, 33, 1579 Duchamp Road, Broussard. Two counts-failure to appear, hold for another agency, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property.
Danazea Dasha Allen, 20, 606 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Home invasion.
Marcell Lee Fusilier, 35, 320 Daigre St. Failure to appear.
Joshua Paul Decoux, 30, 1910 White St., Alexandria. Monetary instrument abuse.
Haleigh Janee McBride, 34, 309 East Drive. Theft, monetary instrument abuse, possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MARCH 18
Carl Dayries, 35, Bayouview Drive, Franklin. Violation of a protective order, failure to appear.
MARCH 20
Kody Champagne, 38, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Violation of a protective order.
MARCH 21
Brian James, 41, Gum Street, Franklin. Three counts-failure to appear.
MARCH 27
Ladarrius Davis, 22, Seventh Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons.