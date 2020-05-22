ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 11
Randy J. Bourque, 43, 1041 Bayou Alexander, St. Martinville. Trespassing.
Allen J. Melancon Jr., 48, 1054 Bayou Alexander, St. Martinville. Trespassing.
MAY 12
Byron Lee Hogan, 33, 427 Domingue St., Jeanerette. No taillights, switched license plate/stolen license plate, no driver’s license, open container, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of controlled dangerous drugs in a drug-free zone, expired or no inspection sticker.
MAY 15
Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 35, 1607 Cynthia St., Franklin. Turning movements/signals required, open container, driving under suspension.
MAY 16
Carlin David Stelly, 42, 9635 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Failure to appear, parole violation.
MAY 18
Leonard James Bernard, 52, 2402 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Maximum speed limit, driving under suspension.