IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 26
Tyler Scott Walker, 23, 1213 Obie St. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Destiny Marie Sonnier, 22, 4219 Avery Island Road. Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
Valentine Bryant, 45, 297 Camelia St. Librs/immovable structures, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory Michael Richardson, 37, 1827 Julia St. Four counts failure to appear.
Brenda Collins, 20, 408 Robertson St. Second degree battery, domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
Maverick Jamie Geoffroy, 23, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road. Theft of a firearm.
Celia Raye Brisson, 35, 238 Pollard Ave. Schedule II drugs.
Neshana L. Collins, 29, 1600 Sugarland Terrace. Second degree battery, battery of a school teacher, criminal trespassing, aggravated obstruction of a highway, terrorizing, intimidation in schools.
Briana Lynn Bourque, 31, 1410 Oubre Lane, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
Dequincy Jovon Sereal, 32, 315 W. Pershing St. Two counts violation of protective order.
Shawn Orlando Hoskins, 43, 605 Koehl St., Wharton. Hold for another agency.
Christopher Reeves Duck, 51, 1811 Cherokee St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
FEBRUARY 27
Troy Thomas Eldridge, 36, 617 Victory Drive. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule II, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17.
Kerston Ranier McNeil, 30, 618 Hebert St. Hold for another agency.
Brandon Domingue, 28, 409 Rynella Road. Two counts failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 28
Dawn Louviere, 38, 1206 French St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti.
Ronald Stevens Pardee, 51, 1712 S. Iberia St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MARCH 10
Joseph Williams, Jr., 60, Eighth St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
MARCH 11
Roxanna Davis, 72, Percy St., Franklin. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
MARCH 12
Carl Dupas, 56, Iberia St., Franklin. Simple battery.
Jonathan Stovall, 18, Canal Drive, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Dwight Stovall, 47, Third St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Rene Green Jr., 25, Canal Drive, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Qydril Spencer, 24, Edna St., New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Devontrae Williams, 20, Iberia St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Ernest Blanks, 22, Iberia St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting, failure to appear.