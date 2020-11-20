IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 29
Tristan Michael-James Lloyd, 25, 5003 Ben Circle. Failure to appear, possession of stolen things.
OCTOBER 30
Bradley James Boudreaux, 20, 4105 Jefferson Island Road. Resisting an officer, walk on sidewalk - not on highway.
Lucas Evert Viator, 39, 4107 Estis Road. Aggravated battery, resisting an officer.
Victoria Lynn Sonnier, 27, 3813 Zip Lane. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, parole violation.
Britley Perrodin, 26, 100 Cypress Garden Drive, St. Martinville. Violation of protective order.
Lisa Denise Boudreaux, 55, 204 Leonie St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Tobias Anthony Boutte, 39, 519 Charles St. Attempted simple burglary, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 31
Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 37, no address given. Entry/remaining after being forbidden.
Seth Logan Patout, 24, 303 Interlude Drive. Two counts aggravated burglary, three counts simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Alexus Allemond, 29, 2307 Rose Lane. Failure to appear.
Quincy J. Marshall, 40, 1212 Armenco Road. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license suspended.
Taylor Jude Boudoin, 26, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail road. Domestic abuse battery.
Taylor Michelle Maturin, 25, 1823 Julia St. Domestic abuse battery.
Marcus Joseph Johnson Jr., 26, 107 Riley St., Lafayette. Theft, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 1
Christopher Nicholas Barron, 32, 117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette. Driving while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injury.
Kentavien Ledet, 22, 1603 Rogers St. Possession marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal us of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor under 17, two counts simple damage $500 to $50,000, failure to appear.
Nastasia Strange Brooks, 26, 1803 Rogers St. Invalid charge code.
Tammy King Richard, 52, 1610 Martin Luther King, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Darrell Nelson, 29, 602 Kern St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Delanna Marie Celestine, 29, 900 Mississippi St. Two counts failure to appear.
Kelly Nicole Martin, 34, 1101 Cherokee St. Obstruction of justice.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 10
Steven Richard, 40, Cayce St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Gerald Sophus, 31, Samuel St., Franklin. Driving under suspension - seventh offense.
NOVEMBER 12
Delma Marshall, 54, Grand Prix Blvd., New Iberia. Battery on a police officer.
Thelma Davis, 39, Main St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 13
Ray Granger, 33, no address given, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
NOVEMBER 14
Tris Madison, 27, Hwy. 318, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
Jardyn McCoy, 19, Iberia St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 16
Tyler Dantin, 27, Haylie Lane, Baldwin. Simple battery, domestic abuse battery, two counts aggravated battery.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 10
Chelsey Cook, 33, Choctaw Drive, Charenton. Violation of probation.