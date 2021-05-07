ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 5
Roger Ray Cambell Jr., 30, Franklin. No seat belt, reckless operation - no accident, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, open container.
Zharia Shanelle Nico, 24, Four Corners. Possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of juvenile under 17, open container, failure to appear.
Ernest Demarcus Blanks, 22, Franklin. Turning movements and signals required, driver must be licensed, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, required position and method of turning at intersection, possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug free zone, miscellaneous - restrictions on lamps.
Rondon Charles Caesar, 44, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, failure to appear.
APRIL 8
Hilton Charles Abraham Jr., 48, Charenton. Turning movements and signals required, driving while under suspension, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug free zone, second or subsequent offenses.
APRIL 12
Joshua A. Singleton, 43, Franklin. Proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of marijuana.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
APRIL 10
Kurt Anthony Chapman, 34, Franklin. Improper lane usage, no driver’s license on person, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lilly Touchet, 29, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Graline Dan Robertson, 25, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, turning movements, required signals.
Malachi Michael Louviere, 31, Franklin. No seat belt, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
APRIL 11
Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 36, Charenton. Possession of marijuana.
Sabrina Joella Bagala, 42, Charenton. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reginald Howard Layton, 41, Baldwin. Driving while under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, Possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, violation of protective orders, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Tina Charpentier, 41, Freeman Road, New Iberia. Unauthorized use of a movable.
APRIL 12
Anastasia Shearron, 31, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.