IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 31
William James Walker, 35, no address given. Simple burglary.
Natasha Rogers, 37, 124 Bon Jovi Blvd., Gray. Simple possession - marijuana; simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17 years of age.
Ezekiel Anderson IV, 29, 1036 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Generic warrant; hold for another agency.
Lindsey Kay Willis, 35, 311 Northland Drive, Chauvin. Failure to appear.
Kevin P. Benoit, 42, 308 St. Mary St. Theft of items valued $0 to $500; trespassing; parole violation.
Heath Christopher Boutte, 47, 123 Wanna St. Three counts failure to appear; unauthorized use of a moveable valued at $1,000 and over.
Shawn Michael Barabin, 36, 2500 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of a weapon; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession - schedule II narcotics.
FEBRUARY 1
Elisha Shelley, 36, 8605 General Middleton. Aggravated flight from an officer; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse - child endangerment; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - all other; theft valued at less than $1,000; two counts of false imprisonment.
Rusty P. Mayeaux, 39, 1027 French St. Two generic warrants.
Kevin Hardy Sr., 48, 9017 Evangeline Hwy., Basile. Generic warrant.
Shane C. Malveaux, 50, 1600 Dudley St., Eunice. Generic warrant.
Jose E. Flores, 33, 3816 King St., Lot 42. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; home invasion; domestic abuse - aggravated assault; disturbing the peace by language/disorderly conduct.
FEBRUARY 2
Charles S. Glover, 37, 7713 Curley St. Hold for another agency.
Gabriel Michael Marinoni, 18, 110 Vesire St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; two counts prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; theft valued $500 to $999.
Kimberly Garcia, 33, 1320 Bank St. Failure to appear.
Paulissia Dena Freeman, 27, 408 Dejean Circle, Crowley. Simple criminal damage to property valued over $500.
FEBRUARY 3
Pierre Francois Edwards, 32, 401 W. Dale St. Battery of a dating partner; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
James Leo Schneiter, 56, 133 Richelieu Circle. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; signals by hand and arm or signal lamps; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; two counts failure to appear.
Hank Williams Darby, 40, 1707 Iberia St. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs; parole violation.
Tony Faulk, 69, 217 N. Railroad St., Delcambre. Contempt of court.
Joshua Jermaine Sam, 20, 1001 E. Dale St. Hold for another agency; aggravated assault with a firearm; simple robbery; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Emily Declouet, 25, 600 McIlhenny St. Hold for another agency; principals; simple robbery.
Jerry Segura Jr., 36, 5611 Norris Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Casey Paul Lamperez, 48, 1025 Spencer Loop. Pornography involving juveniles.
Sadie Renee Gary, 25, 2703 Glover St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
FEBRUARY 4
Jerome Davis Jr., 48, 614 Charles St. Violation of a protective order; two counts failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - strangulation - aggravated assault.
Dara Pellerin, 36, 305 Mullins Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice; hold for another agency; possession - schedule IV.
Paul Maturin, 36, 3517 Green St. Mufflers required for prevention of excessive noise; driver must be licensed; possession - schedule IV; view out/in through windshield/windows obscuring view; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Ashlee Alan Miller, 41, 1815 Pine St., Franklin. Generic warrant.
Rodney Manuel, 54, 407 Clark St., Franklin. Trespassing; attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
FEBRUARY 6
Timothy Louviere, 56, 810 Comeaux St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
FEBRUARY 7
Joshua Derise, 29, 226 Pierce St., Lafayette. Simple burglary.
Kendall J. Laday, 28, 215 Republic, Lafayette. Simple burglary.
Gerald Stephen Broussard, 38, 706 French St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Paul John Bonin Jr., 30, 4619 Old LA 25, #6. Six counts failure to appear; theft of items valued at $0 to $500; violation of protective order.
Isaac Shawn Dupre, 21, 3708 Commercial Drive, #6. Second degree battery.
Furmon Bozeman, 61, 614 Glen Eagles Ave., Gulfport, Alabama. Hold for another agency.
Megan Reed Martin, 36, 403 Mullins Road. Domestic abuse battery.
FEBRUARY 8
Jamison Michael Beals, 19, 506 Dore Alley. Attempted second degree murder; firearm - free zone, notice, signs.
Aaron Eli Comeaux, 45, 106 Emma St. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics.
FEBRUARY 9
Terry Eugene Doehling, 47, Overlin Park, Kansas. Aggravated kidnapping of a child; theft of a motor vehicle; simple burglary.
Blaine Keith Green, 30, 1214 Josephine St., Franklin. Hold for another agency; probation violation.
John Monk, 54, 8116 Raved Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; open container.
Donald Wayne Fusilier, 38, 1714 New Horizon Drive, #106. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; manufacture, distribution - schedule IV narcotics; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV narcotics; resisting an officer; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 10
Richard Asa Williams, 68, 1532 Fortune Ave., Panama City, Florida. Parole violation.
Terrance James Segura, 29 5701 Coteau Road. Six counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; two counts prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; sale distribution or possession of a legend drug; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17 years old; determination of drug paraphernalia.
Frank T. Anderson, 28, 321 Inez Drive, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
William Kenneth Cain, 37, 100 S. 7th St., Leesville. Generic warrant.
Demetrius Miguel Pearson, 48, 910 Marvin Ave., Leesville. Generic warrant.
Brian Paul Cardova, 43, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense; failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 22
John Joseph Demarco, 31, Franklin. Speeding; no child restraint; possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute; possession of schedule II drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of person under 17; possession of schedule III drugs.
Ezekiel Anderson IV, 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 23
Colleen Marie Kelly, 50, Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner.
JANUARY 26
Curtis Ledrell Williams, 39, Franklin. Improper lane usage; reckless operation - no accident; resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute; obstruction of justice - tampering; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; battery of a police officer; violation of controlled dangerous substances law - drug free zone; resisting arrest or an officer.
Jalen Jones, 19, Franklin. Illegal carrying of a weapon.
JANUARY 29
Marlon Ambrose Druilhet, 51, Baldwin. Turning movements and required signals; open container; possession of marijuana; driving while under suspension.
JANUARY 30
Dontrell Damone Colbert, 25, Baldwin. Resisting arrest or an officer; possession of a firearm - felon; illegal carrying of a weapon.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 26
Kade Diagle, 22, Hamm St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 28
Vernija Loston, 23, Talbot St., Franklin. Obstructing public passages; disturbing the peace by fighting.
JANUARY 29
Irvyon James, 19, Seventh St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; illegal us of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 years of age.
JANUARY 31
Roland Stansbury, 54, Julia St., New Iberia. Seven counts of theft.
FEBRUARY 6
Tyrus Polidore, 31, Twelfth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 15
Hunter Boudreaux, 20, Bigler St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 16
Nicholas Turner, 29, Easy St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.
Jonathan Stovall, 19, Canal Drive, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics – marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chantell Guillot, 57, Guidroz St., Frankliln. Eleven counts identity theft; eleven counts bank fraud.
FEBRUARY 17
Keenze Howard, 56, Ninth St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing; theft of parts from a vehicle; failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 18
Dezzie Shavers, 65, East Third St., Franklin. Issuing worthless checks.
Keenze Howard, 56, Ninth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 22
Tkiyah Harrison, 27, Mitchell St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace.
FEBRUARY 26
Joel Loustalot, 35, Cayce St., Franklin. Three counts dangerous and vicious animals.
Mai Francis, 22, Lee St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 27
Garron Prince, 37, Guidroz St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tamika Jackson, 47, Anderson St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting; obstructing public passages.
Stanford Lee, 46, Gates Drive, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; simple assault.
FEBRUARY 28
Brandon Butler, 22, Anderson St., Franklin. Aggravated battery.
Ingrid Jack, 31, Deforest Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
MARCH 1
Jason Vallet, 24, Marais St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery with strangulation; domestic abuse battery.
MARCH 2
Malik Johnson, 26, Easy St., Franklin. Theft.