IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 20
Nicholas Mark Romero, 42, 1008 W. St. Peter St. Two counts violation of protective order, home invasion, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000.
FEBRUARY 22
Michael Tyrone Drain, 50, 446 E. St. Peter St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Alyssa Lopez, 27, 1534 Brick St., Lake Charles. Two holds for another agency.
Michelle Tobat, 24, 301 Millcreek Road, Lafayette. Resisting by refusing to identify, misrepresenting during booking, schedule IV drugs, domestic abuse battery.
Broderick Tyrone Walker, 36, 833 W. 13th St., Port Arthur, Texas. Two counts failure to appear.
Michael McKenneith Knight Jr., 23, 604 Frank St., Jeanerette. First degree rape.
Ren James Arabie, 32, 1074 Marcel St. Failure to appear.
Vernon Charles Viator, 55, 112 Countryside Drive, Youngsville. Driving roadway laned for traffic, schedule I drugs, resisting arrest by flight, schedule II drugs.
Beau MIchael Broussard, 34, 1831 E. Main St. Schedule II drugs.
Hatsady Sabouathone, 35, 1603 Rogers St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Macey Lynn LeBlanc, 29, 1620 Bradley Lane. Two counts failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 23
Matthew Norris, 45, 1272 Colonial Drive, Jackson. Aggravated second degree battery, hold for another agency.
Samuel M. Jones, 21, 4608 Hazard Road. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession with intent - schedule II, possession with intent - schedule IV, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Nicholas Gene Bourgeois, 29, 206 Stanley St. Possession with intent - schedule I, schedule II drugs, possession schedule I drugs.
Mario Andre Jackson, 32, 920 Park Ave. Failure to appear, schedule I drugs, second or subsequent offenses, resisting arrest by flight, criminal damage to coin operated devices, two counts criminal trespassing, theft over $500, two counts simple criminal damage under $500, theft of goods over $500.
FEBRUARY 24
Jerrell Keith Malone, 46, 9850 S. Kirkwood Road, Houston, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Luis Contreras-Benitez, 20, 107 Revvca Drive, Willis, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Kashaun Ariel Williams, 24, 101 Riverwood Drive, Cayce, South Carolina. Failure to appear.
Brandal Lawray Moore, 36, 1919 Runnels St., Houston, Texas. Two holds for other agencies.
Jacoby Jamal Johnson, 18, 419 St. Jude Ave. Aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice.
Ross Durocher, 29, 2306 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, Texas. Aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.
FEBRUARY 25
Trey Anthony Landry, 35, 1306 Versailles Crescent. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule II, obstruction of justice.
Jacorey Mikal Small, 25, 1310 Oak Creek Drive. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Joseph James Gaspard, 61, 820 S. Weeks St. Aggravated second degree battery.
Rachel Monique Segura, 41, 4702 Plantation Drive. Aggravated battery, resisting an officer.
Henry Joseph Arceneaux, 40, 911 Coteau Holmes Road, Loreauville. Violation of protective order.
Derrick Johnson, 26, 730 W. Pershing St. Simple assault, domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Eusebio G. Villa Jr., 39, 1014 French St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, domestic abuse - strangulation.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 27
Deondric Butler, 25, Ninth St., Franklin. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana (third offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Joaquima Brown, 26, Weber St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Charles Beverly, 28, Deforest Brown Lane, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jasmine Webb, 29, O’Neal Chube St., Franklin. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Shontranice McDaniel, 25, Easy St., Franklin. Simple battery.
MARCH 2
Akeem Wiggins, 18m Mitchell Lane, Franklin. Simple battery.
MARCH 3
Keith Robinson, 41, Franklin. Simple cruelty to animals.