IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 26
Lisa Marie Dempsey, 38, 1302 La Rue Broussard. Penalty for distribution, possession with intent; two counts prohibited acts, schedule II narcotics - penalties; schedule IV - penalties; second or subsequent offenses.
John Van Pham, 36, 1513 Claude Viator Road. Prohibited acts; schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Fitzgerald Devon Marks, 36, 214 Sorrell Road, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon.
OCTOBER 27
Tyler Christopher Batte, 18, 2911 Coteau Road. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Kyle Robert Dore, 37, 4800 Old LA 25. Generic warrant.
Damian Damon Briggs, 27, 802 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Dante Deshawn Citizen, 22, 2717 Jacaqulyn St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Tawaski Tavon Lewis, 32, 802 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Travon Travel Citizen, 18, 2717 Jacaqulyn St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Dentrell Johnlewis, 22, 915 Anderson St. Failure to appear.
Tonya Lynn Weekly, 46, 406 Hickman St., Delcambre. Theft of items valued over $300.
OCTOBER 28
Joseph Harrison, 49, 508 Anderson St. Second degree battery; resisting a police officer with force or violence; failure to appear.
Patrick Leo Bourque, 40, 120 Wills St., Lafayette. Probation violation; failure to appear.
Jaret Lee Migues, 31, 8604 Carrol Drive, Youngsville. Four counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Brayton Joseph Galentine, 24, 3708 Commercial Drive, #2. Failure to appear.
Jules Anthony Druilhet, 47, 140 Bodin Road, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; maximum speed limit - trucks, house trailer, towed.
Roy Gary, 43, 3015 Sanford Ave., Shreveport. Two counts failure to appear.
Jerome Anthony Davis, 35, 297 Camelia St. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 29
Michael Duvic, 40, 105 Maude Ave., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Jermaine Gardner, 43, 816 West End Drive. Resisting an officer; disturbing the peace - drunkenness.
Joseph Persilver, 23, 217 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Two counts failure to appear; simple burglary.
Tina Michelle Berrios, 46, 163 Rue Destin, Sunset. Three counts failure to appear; theft of goods.
Tareek Jackson, 23, 1234 Gail St. Two counts failure to appear.
OCTOBER 30
Dermikus D. Robinson, 21, 114 North Pointe Drive, Carencro. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; violation of controlled dangerous substances.
Dexter Rashad Green Sr., 30, 335 Deare St. Parole violation.
Christopher Ray Bush, 37, 5318 Old Spanish Trail, #15. Three counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal carrying of a weapon; proof of insurance within a vehicle; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; switched plates.
OCTOBER 31
Sacarl Glenn Daniels, 26, 716 St. Jude Ave. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; simple burglary - movable or immovable; resisting an officer; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Jeremy James Lopez, 41, 3410 Avery Island Road. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 1
Roney Suazo, 27, 2008 Keith St., Morgan City. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; open container; improper lane usage; driver must be licensed.
Ebony Johnelle Robertson, 37, 900 Russo St. Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer.
Dylan Michael Wanthong, 18, 7416 Bull Island Road. Aggravated flight from an officer; lighted lamps are required; reckless operation of a vehicle; turning movements; required signals.
Jarman Gerard Jones, 18, 408 Troy Road. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; criminal mischief/weapons law violation.
Joshua Garrison, 38, 930 Park Ave. Terrorizing; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Christopher Wayne Ned Jr., 25, 206 Rosier St. Parole violation.
Priscilla Richard, 63, 1804 Castillo Road, Loreauville. Violation of protective order.
NOVEMBER 2
Christian Leblanc Riegger, 34, 810 N. Jackson Ave., Kaplan. Cruelty to a juvenile; child desertion.
David Lloyd Lee III, 24, 407 N. Dubois Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense; careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Brock Mitchell, 43, 1020 Providence St. Second degree battery.
Cory Malbrough, 34, 115 Chauvin St., Chauvin. Four generic warrants.
Latoya Mayne, 36, 906 S. Corrine St. Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated assault - domestic abuse; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana.
NOVEMBER 3
Taylon Robicheaux, 27, 2000 Weeks Island Road. Aggravated assault - domestic abuse - child endangerment; interfering with emergency communication - all other; cruelty to a juvenile; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug.
Brittnie Tucker, 31, 2705 N. Curtis Drive, #B. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Stavian August, 20, 1313 Jordan St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Carl Joseph Jacquet, 58, 506 Frenzel St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft valued from $1 to $499; aggravated assault.
NOVEMBER 4
Jerome Davis Jr., 48, 1403 Iberia St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; aggravated assault; two counts failure to appear.
Willis Gregory Horn, 69, 338 Deare St., #F. Failure to register as sex offender.
Thomas Christopher Collins, 29, 7714 Trey Circle. Failure to appear.
Jamarcus T. Young, 18, 2101 Main St., Jeanerette. Computer aided solicitation of a minor; carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Sean Patrick Alford, 36, 4600 Mandy Drive. Two counts failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 21
Dayton Madison, 26, Jeanerette. License plate lights required; driving while under suspension.
Ashlee Miller Sr., 41, Franklin. Possession of schedule III - Suboxone.
Brevin Adams, 20, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana; obstruction of justice.
Kendell Williams, 38, Franklin. Window tint violation; possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of schedule I - synthetic marijuana; possession of schedule II - crack cocaine - with intent to distribute.
Trent Gilbert, 37, Franklin. No license plate; possession of schedule I - marijuana; improper lane usage; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; driving while under suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 22
Randy Williams, 39, New Iberia. Turning movements and required signals; driving while under suspension.
Ted Antoine, 36, New Iberia. License plate lights required; driving while under suspension; resisting an officer by giving false information.
OCTOBER 23
Anna Marie Russo, 35, Jeanerette. No insurance; license plate light required; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Frederick Brent Fournet, 33, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 24
Bernard Haynes Davis Jr., 24, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts failure to appear.
OCTOBER 25
Damian Paul Mayea, 19, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; general speed law; turning movements and required signals.
Raymond Comeaux, 50, Franklin. Possession of schedule II - methamphetamine; possession of schedule II - crack cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Mack, 42, Franklin. Possession of schedule II - methamphetamine; brake lights required.
OCTOBER 27
Jamarlon Jakell Smith, 25, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.