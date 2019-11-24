ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 9
Mark Key, 58, 126 Eve St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated.
Stanley Gabriel Jr., 31, 726 Bergerie St., New Iberia. Aggravated assault with a firearm, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
NOVEMBER 12
Kayla Scott, 25, 207 Mitchell St., Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession with intent-schedule IV/Xanax, possession with intent-schedule I/MDMA, possession with intent-schedule I/synthetic cannabinoids, transactions involving drug proceeds, three counts-possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernali, violation of controlled dangerous substances law in a drug-free zone, two counts-parish ordinance/pit bulls regulated.