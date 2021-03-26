FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MARCH 4
Lashanna Gibson, 37, Easy St., Franklin. Automobile insurance police fraud.
Robert Callahan, 45, Cayce St., Franklin. Simple burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, disturbing to peace by disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Wilbert Guy, 22, Second St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
MARCH 6
Tamika Jackson, 46, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Remaining in places after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, failure to appear.
Jamal Washington, 32, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.
MARCH 8
Joseph Thibodeaux, 23, W. Ibert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
MARCH 9
Tamika Jackson, 46, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Probation violation.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 26
Kevin Segura, 51, Phyllis Drive, New Iberia. Possession of schedule II - Oxycodone, theft.
MARCH 5
Sean Bowling, 40, Blue Haven Drive, New Iberia. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding.
Cheryl Sellers, 64, Pelican Road, Erath. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
