IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 10
Joseph Paul Darby, 27, 3807 Zip Lane. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Alexis Ania Arthur, 31, 709 Kent St., Jeanerette. Medicaid fraud.
Terrance Terrell Ledet, 30, 608 Kern St., Jeanerette. Indecent behavior with a juvenile, resisting an officer, simple and aggravated escape.
Eddie Leroy Jones, 25, 4608 Hazard Road. Forgery, resisting an officer.
Kain James Schaubert, 23, 611 Myra St. Violation of probation.
Aaron Parker, 22, 411 Prince Collins St., Houma. Hold for another agency.
Keeva Donia Willis, 24, 103 Charlotte St., Gray. Hold for another agency.
APRIL 11
Rogers Bill Thomas, 40, 1851 Kembo Ave. Possession of drugs-schedule II, aggravated flight from an officer, driver’s license suspended, violate one-way traffic.
Anthony Thepbanthao, 25, 1505 Southport St. Second-driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, licensee must give notice of address change.
Caresse Nico, 33, 310 Lockett Road, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, theft of a motor vehicle, flight using motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, simple burglary.
Wyndell Joseph Washington, 62, 607 Emery Lewis St. Disturbing the peace, resisiting an officer.
Raymond James Bernard, 31, 721 Courrege St. Second-driving while intoxicated, failure to report an accident, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license suspended.
Brodie Michael Romero, 36, 3712 E. Hwy. 90. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
APRIL 12
Davian Lamar Batiste, 19, 800 Oswald St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Arnez Jack, 31, 558 E. St. Peter St. Battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace by profanity, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Ashley Marie Adams, 27, 506 Weeks Island Road. Failure to appear.
APRIL 13
Acey Ray Grogan, 27, 1206 MKL, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
APRIL 14
Jonathan Taylor Morgan, 35, 5610 US 90 West. Resisting a police officer with force, simple criminal damage to property, intentional exposure of AIDS virus, battery of a police officer, hate crimes, probation violation.
Philip Paul Proulx, 34, 6911 Bourque Road. Hold for another agency, second degree-battery, possession of marijuana.
Ivan Ernesto Rivera, 37, 936, Connetticut St., San Francisco, CA. Third-driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under suspension, vehicular negligent injury, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 27
Damien Aurelius Hale, 30, 2128 Becnal St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting arrest/officer.
APRIL 28
Bryceson L. Freeman, 21, 2103 W. Main St., Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, turn signals required, failure to appear.
APRIL 30
Marshall Dwayne Bell Jr., 42, 810 Fletcher St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation with child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule I.
MAY 1
Nelson Lee Charles Jr., 26, 127 Jones Road, Four Corners. Improper lane usage, possession with intent-schedule II/crack cocaine, possession of drugs-schedule I/ marijuana, transactions involving drug proceeds.
MAY 2
Ben Patrick Louviere, 41, 1809 Pine St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 3
Brandon Jamal Garrison, 30, 1016 B St., Franklin. Expired license plate, possession of marijuana.
MAY 4
Tahj Javon Boatman, 22, 504 Sixth St., Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I, theft.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
APRIL 15
Kaleb Fluke, 18, Coushatta Drive, Charenton. Two counts-criminal trespassing for curfew violation, resisting an officer by flight.
APRIL 25
Keith Leedom, 26, Cherokee Street, Charenton. Driving under the influence, criminal mischief, license not on person.