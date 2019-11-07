NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 24
Craig Harris, 52, 112 Crofton St. Theft, driving under suspension.
McDaniel Narcisse, 28, 900 Mississippi St. Illegal carrying of weapons, simple burglary.
Keed Viator, 52, 8912 Lawrence Road. Theft of a motor vehicle, two counts-theft.
Crystal Matthews, 35, 127 Hyacinth St., St. Martinville. Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Narcisse, 46, 1101 S. Hopkins St. Remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
OCTOBER 25
Sidney Myers, 35, 216 Field St. Theft, suspended driver’s license.
George Obey, 24, 799 Daspit Road. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, improper lane usage.
OCTOBER 26
Ramon H. Acosta-Ferrer, 60, 805 Henshaw Drive. Illuminated devices required, driving while intoxicated.
Derrick Randall, 35, 900 Yvonne St. Driving while intoxicated, no seat belt.
Katherine C. Eastin, 33, 1610 Coteau Road. Theft, probation violation, failure to appear.
Jose Torres, 46, 813 Myrtis St. Violation of protective order.
OCTOBER 27
Antoine Mitchell Jr., 38, no address given. Disturbing the peace by fighting, possession with intent-schedule I.
Jake Melancon, 27, 409 Dominique St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Brandon Dominique, 27, 107 Emma St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
OCTOBER 28
Leonard George, 28, 411 Pulles St., Lafayette. Speeding, criminal neglect of family.
OCTOBER 28
Terry Fontenette, 32, 224 Hyacinth St., Lafayette. No child restraint, driving under suspension.
OCTOBER 29
Shannon Viator, 47, 2813 Coteau Road. Two counts-simple burglary, attempted unauthorized entry, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Errol Robinson, 34, 314 Desire St. Failure to signal 100ft., possession of marijuana, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Comeaux, 43, 106 Emma St. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Harold LaPorte Jr., 27, 2318 E. Old Spanish Trail. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Robert J. Thompson Jr., 51, 3614 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette. Speeding, driving under suspension.
Douglas M. Mouton, 25, no address given. Theft.
Kerry Guidroz, 25, 601 Everette St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances within 2000ft. of a drug-free zone, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Joseph Flugence, 52, 820 Bank Ave. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting by providing false information.
OCTOBER 30
Craid Davison, 27, 1604 E. Main St. Driving while intoxicated.
Dustin Lennep, 43, 205 Onstead St., Morgan City. Theft under $1000.
Latayha Bathel, 39, no address given. Resisting an officer by providing false information.
Jeremy Davis, 32, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 27
Antoine Joseph Mitchell Jr., 38, 2017 W. Main St., Jeanerette. Distribution of drugs-schedule I, disturbing the peace by fighting.
Brandon Domingue, 27, 3714 Livingston Road. Distribution of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearem with controlled dangerous substances, felony carrying illegal weapon, transactions involving drug proceeds, obstruction of justice.
Jake Joseph Melancon, 26, 409 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Distribution of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
OCTOBER 28
Leonard George, 38, 116 Trojan Place, Lafayette. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Brye Leewood Segura, 27, 4010 Melancon Road, Broussard. Parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren Elizabeth Aleman, 29, 4702 Plant Village. Possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, hit and run driving, proper control of vehicle.
Terry J. Fontenette, 32, 224 W. Hyacinth St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
David Lee Delk, 48, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Hold for another agency.
Dylan Joshua Houck, 21, 9718 Hwy. 339, Abbeville. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by flight, resisting arrest by violence, resisting arrest by refusing to identify, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Brannon J. Romero, 39, 5808 Prince Road. Hold for another agency.
Tracy Paul Bergeron, 44, 7612 Bull Island Road. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule I.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 1
Lois Marie Thomas, 58, 130 Bray Drive, Franklin. Two counts-disturbing the peace by language, theft, simple assault, remaining on property without permission.
NOVEMBER 2
Jevon Ray Lively, 27, 500 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear
NOVEMBER 3
Zhane Jatasha Pool, 25, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Mark Yelling, 55, 2109 Deslatte St., Jeanerette. Driving under suspension, failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 31
Gary Edwards, 30, Tupelo Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 3
Dwan Anderson, 45, Ninth St. Home invasion, domestic abuse battery.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 2
Darrell Boudreaux, 55, Weill Street, Abbeville. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 3
Theresa Toups, 32, Houma Drive, Charenton. Criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace.
Chantel Escort, 44, Highway 182, Franklin. Felony theft.