IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 9
Clifton John Rogers, 60, 2602 Luke St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Tony James Porrier, 55, 607 Quence Drive. Third-driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under suspension, proper control of vehicle.
Brianna D. McCoy, 25, 900 Mississippi St. Failure to appear.
Skyland Lemar Washington, 31, 1039 Harrison St. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, hold for another agency, illegal possession of firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Sabrina Ashley Gibson, 26, 297 Camilia St. Entry/remaining after forbidden, attempted theft.
Justice Joskeen Mitchell, 23, 227 Sucre Circle, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Douglas Mario Martin, 45, 524 Weeks St. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, simple assault.
Emanuel Neal Barnes, 33, 1301 Verot School Road, Lafayette. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Allen Troy Smith, 48, 730 Mixon St. Second-driving while intoxicated, disregarding stop/yield signs.
William James Walker, 33, 906 Yvonne St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Zonnel Dontrell Washington, 20, 1718 Iberia St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse by strangulation, reckless operation of a vehicle, four counts-violation of protective order.
Kendall James Smith, 35, 3618 Confection Drive. Theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Thomas Beatty, 27, 407 McIlhenny St. Driving while intoxicated, illegal driving across ditch.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 9
Hank Deogracias, 67, Industrial Road, Franklin. Theft.
NOVEMBER 10
Kole Fluke, 25, Choctaw Street, Charenton. Criminal mischief.
NOVEMBER 13
Dillan Johnson, 18, Highway 87, Franklin. Aggravated flight from an officer, off-road vehicles, reckless operation, safety helmets required, speeding.