IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 20
Nicholas Mark Romero, 42, 1008 W. St. Peter St. Two counts violation of protective order, home invasion, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000.
FEBRUARY 22
Michael Tyrone Drain, 50, 446 E. St. Peter St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Alyssa Lopez, 27, 1534 Brick St., Lake Charles. Two holds for another agency.
Michelle Tobat, 24, 301 Millcreek Road, Lafayette. Resisting by refusing to identify, misrepresenting during booking, schedule IV drugs, domestic abuse battery.
Broderick Tyrone Walker, 36, 833 W. 13th St., Port Arthur, Texas. Two counts failure to appear.
Michael McKenneith Knight Jr., 23, 604 Frank St., Jeanerette. First degree rape.
Ren James Arabie, 32, 1074 Marcel St. Failure to appear.
Vernon Charles Viator, 55, 112 Countryside Drive, Youngsville. Driving roadway laned for traffic, schedule I drugs, resisting arrest by flight, schedule II drugs.
Beau MIchael Broussard, 34, 1831 E. Main St. Schedule II drugs.
Hatsady Sabouathone, 35, 1603 Rogers St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Macey Lynn LeBlanc, 29, 1620 Bradley Lane. Two counts failure to appear.