IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 17
Leanesha Eden, 24, 900 Mississippi St. Two counts failure to appear, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, simple criminal damage to property.
Kiangelo Levene, 30, 3026 Pine St., Abbeville. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I narcotic, driver not licensed, speeding.
JANUARY 18
Michael McFarland, 66, 1518 Parkwood Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
Keirsten Renee Martin, 22, no address given. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage under $500, theft.
Nicole Busby Jones, 41, 502 E. Hwy. 90. Identity theft.
Justin Lee Hoeber, 40, 5004 Pirates Alley. Theft of goods over $500, simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, schedule II drugs, possession schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Triscette Ann Boloney, 42, 4400 Old LA 25. Aggravated second degree battery, disturbing the peace by fighting.
JANUARY 19
Tommy James Trosclair Jr., 29, 200 Enterprise Ave., Patterson. Theft, forgery, two counts failure to appear.
Shane Robinson, 27, no address given. Two holds for other agencies.
Justin Lee Guillory, 27, 2408 Hayes St., Lake Charles. Two hold for other agencies.
Murray James Benoit, 48, 800 Corrine St. Failure to appear, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign.
JANUARY 20
Arthur Freeman Jr., 33, 2518 Mississippi St., Baton Rouge. Hold for another agency.
Camille Joseph St. Julien, 30, 743 Myrtis St. Five counts failure to appear, probation violation.
Tremaine Joseph Lafleur, 22, 925 W. Pershing St. Obstruction of justice, theft.
Corey Harper, 42, 605 Parkview Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Hold for another agency.
Stacy Mouton, 49, 7809 Jackie St. Obstruction of justice.
Terrance James Segura, 28, 7809 Jackie St. Domestic abuse - strangulation, domestic abuse - child endangerment, simple battery, resisting an officer, displaying false license, no liability insurance, kill/injury while hunting.
JANUARY 21
Amber McCoy, 24, 109 Firmin St., Franklin. Forgery, monetary instrument abuse.
Vilaysak Keey Phetsarath, 47, 205 Chestnut St. Hold for another agency.
Scott Allen Ryan, 53, 3406 Tara St. Three holds for another agency.
Brannon Clay Broussard Sr., 49, 113 Suard Road. Two counts failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Johnny Turner Watters, 31, 2423 Reginald Road, Erath. Hold for another agency, possession of stolen things, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license suspended.
Grant Marshall, 30, 403 Oberlin St. Attempted second degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal use of a weapon, resisting an officer.
Tyler Rex West, 26, 4213 Vida Shaw Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Brennon Richard Lopez, 25, 2501 Segura Road. Two counts simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Eric Jude Landry, 59, 4710 Creighton Drive. Driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer.
Roy Brock, 43, 6303 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, Jeanerette. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, disturbing the peace.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 28
Ethan James Smith, 39, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 29
Brandon Fontnett, 36, New Iberia. Improper lane usage, possession of firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtland Phillips, 21, Centerville. Possession of marijuana.
Tydrick Jones, 22, Jeanerette. Failure to signal, no driver’s license, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute - marijuana, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute - crack cocaine, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute - Tramadol, possession of schedule II - codeine, aggravated damage to property.
Dustin Palmer, 41, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of schedule II - methamphetamine, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 30
Jacolby Levon Westley, 33, Jeanerette. No license plate, driving under suspension, open container.
JANUARY 31
Donald Dwayne McDaniel Jr., 21, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana.
Wesley Paul Townsley, 48, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jermaine Lavon Spain, 36, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, no seat belt.
Charles Joseph Logan, 29, Franklin. Failure to signal, driving under suspension.
FEBRUARY 1
Rossandre P. Legrier, 22, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana.
Kade Cowart, 19, Franklin. Stop sign violation, possession of schedule I - MDMA.
FEBRUARY 2
Jaylon Williams, 20, Franklin. Improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana.
Eric Christopher Williams, 31, Franklin. Simple battery.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 28
Drizzt Morales, 24, LaGrange Robicheaux Road, Franklin. Speeding, possession of schedule III narcotics - suboxone.
Rocky Giroir, 18, Forest St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, obstruction of justice.
Ashton Hale, 20, Kemper Road, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana.
JANUARY 29
Ananise White III, 29, Eisenhower St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute - marijuana, two counts possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute - MDMA, possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute - heroin, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute - cocaine, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute - methamphetamine, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute - codeine, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of a motor vehicle.
JANUARY 30
Barron Harris, 48, Tabor St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner, driving under suspension.
JANUARY 31
Mariah Anderson, 38, Tenth St., Franklin. Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 7
Michael Menozzi, 36, Burlington Circle, Broussard. Disturbing the peace.
JANUARY 21
Robert Menard, 76, Agnes Broussard Road, New Iberia. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
JANUARY 24
Freddie Matthews, 82, Iberia St., New Iberia. Hit and run driving.
JANUARY 26
Curtis Picard, 32, Tunica Drive, Charenton. Parole violations.
Michael Johnson, 56, Choctaw St., Charenton. Two counts Tribal charge of criminal trespassing.
FEBRUARY 2
Tina Berrios, 46, Walton St., New Iberia. Exploitation of person with the infirmities, prostitution.
Cindy Johnson, 49, Walton St., New Iberia. Exploitation of person with the infirmities.
FEBRUARY 3
Lester Edmond, 62, 1711 West Ibert St., Franklin. Theft.
Larry Burgess, 83, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Solicitation of prostitution.
Kayla Pope, 31, Nikki Lane, Charenton. Criminal trespassing.