IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 1
Tom Frank Saldana II, 27, 11550 Hwy. 1064, Tickfaw. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated — second offense; careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain offenses; no motorcycle endorsement on driver’s license.
Brock Matthew Menard, 35, 3505 Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette. Five holds for other agencies.
Charles Dean Graves Sr., 56, 297 Camilla St., #5. Possession of schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Roosevelt Theo Williams, 57, 6413 Harden St. Contempt of court.
Jenea R. Frederick, 31, 753 Breaux Alley. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer; simple battery; two counts failure to appear.
Brennan Comeaux, 48, 4211 Erice Campbell Road. Illegal use of a weapon.
Charles Wendell Adkins, 57, 909 S. Weeks St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated — fourth offense; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical testing; careless operation.
JUNE 2
Anthony Mark Johnson, 49, 529 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette. Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Ryan Hayes, 44, 406 Caroline Drive. Three violations of protective orders; home invasion’ domestic abuse battery; failure to appear.
Demetrius Jerome Davis, 37, 400 Edwards St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Johnathon Wade Thierry, 48, 6100 Central Drive, #2, Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Terrance Don Glaspie, 52, 4101 Fifth Ave., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Christian Blair Antoine, 30, 1706 S. Gibbs Lane. Two counts failure to appear; possession with intent to distribute — schedule I; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; second or subsequent offenses; two hold for other agencies.
Reece Jay Hebert, 18, 2806 Olivier Road, #1, Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Jordy James Viator, 28, 4915 Weeks Island Road, #4. Second degree battery; simple possession — marijuana; aggravated criminal damage to property; three counts failure to appear.
Dean Anthony Bentley, 33, 3107 Olivier Road, #19. Simple criminal damage to property over $500; failure to appear.
Joshua Michael Dore, 37, 112 Rue Jardin St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Melba Williams, 51, 6020 Lee Station Road. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Katlin Vahn Khayankane, 20, 8218 Weeks Island Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first offense.
Jody Christix Richard, 34, 609-1/2 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; six counts illegal use of a weapon.
JUNE 3
Royce Joseph Williams, 41, 1302 Adrian St., #45. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; traffic control signals — red light, etc.
Phillip Paul Prioux, 36, 2822 Gene Road, Erath. Resisting an officer; view out/in through windshield/windows; hold for another agency.
Geraldine Francis Jones, 55, 612 Yvonne St., #A. Home invasion; attempted second degree murder; aggravated assault; obstruction of public passages; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Joseph Romero, 59, 2027 Berard St. Failure to register — penalties; second or subsequent offenses.
Christopher Joseph Provost, 48, no address given. Failure to change address; simple burglary of a pharmacy.
Michael Duvic, 41, 106 Maude Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JUNE 4
Blair Thibodeaux, 25, 900 Mississippi St., #98. Two counts manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute — schedule II narcotics; simple possession — marijuana; possession/dealing of firearms with obliterated numbers/marks; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; resisting an officer; ignoring stop sign; driver must be licensed; simple criminal damage to property.
Issac Jacob Leon, 38, 531 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Tampering with electronic monitoring equipment; simple obstruction of highway of commerce; international littering prohibited.
JUNE 5
Kendale Joseph Mason, 29, 1610 E. Martin Luther King Drive, #184, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Valere Nicole Cahanin, 33, 1891 W. Old Spanish Trail. Possession — schedule II narcotics; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; view out/in through windshield/window obstruction; registration plate required.
Joseph Hillard Jr., 49, 212 Lake Dauterive Road. Possession — schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ja’Markus Lee Antoine, 22, 408 Copper St. Aggravated second degree battery; domestic abuse — child endangerment.
Christopher O’Neil Tyler, 55, 2304 Darnall Road, #15. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; hit and run; resisting on officer — simple assault.
Ashley Leet, 30, 1517 Rogers. Theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
Kimberly Boudreaux, 35, 631 Breaux. Theft of items valued $0 to $500.