IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 10
Jennifer Lynn Dubea, 35, 2714 LA 14 Hwy. Possession of drugs-schedule V, theft, violation of probation.
Johanna Marie Angelle, 18, 1425 Anderson St. Theft, resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 11
Lionell Kentrell Smothers, 20, 1412 Howard St. Two counts-domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse by strangulation, resisting an officer, hit and run driving, liability insurance required, license plate switched.
Jessica Clair Mooney, 24, 1205 Wilfred St., St. Martinville. Second degree-attempted murder.
Marcus Joseph Hockless, 35, 2701 Blue Haven Drive. Two counts-second degree-battery.
NOVEMBER 12
Cody James Menard, 30, 212 Soujouiner Road. Obstruction of justice.
Donneka Abraham, 32, 827 Morris Charles St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Wilson J. Youman Jr., 53, 1124 Elliot Loop, St. Martin. Failure to appear.
Triscette Ann Boloney, 41, 4400 Old LA 25. Aggravated battery.
Quentin Demone Barabin Sr., 33, 613 Lovette St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Darryl Ray Phillips, 37, 5901 Old Patoutville Road. Hold for another agency, theft, criminal trespassing.
James Christopher Boyance, 49, 213 School Alley. Driving while intoxicated, vehicles enter intersection, driver’s license suspended.
NOVEMBER 13
Marilyn Marie Joseph, 33, 616 Hebert St. Parole violation.
Jad Jerome Colletti, 46, 313 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violation of probation.
Jude Judah Daniels, 22, 906 Henshaw Drive. Second degree-attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, theft, illegal carrying/discharge of weapon.
Ian Dupuis, 38, 1016 Mitchell Boyer Road, Breaux Bridge. Violation of probation.
Michael Keith Boyance, 39, 1410 Cherri Lane. Failure to appear.
Rocky Batiste, 23, 101 Texaco St. Second degree-attempted murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon.
NOVEMBER 14
Joseph C. Chavez, 32, 702 Oak St. Hold for another agency, two counts-home invasion, attempted simple burglary, resisting arrest by flight, proper control of vehicle, expired driver’s license, no liability insurance, hit and run driving.
Carlos Jerrod Simpson, 49, 451 Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Three counts-failure to appear.
Brandon Wayne Dugan, 48, 508 Randy Drive. Failure to appear.
Scotty L. Miguez, 30, 313 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette. Violation of probation.
Heather Nicole Richard, 34, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Jacoby D. St. Julian, 25, 102 Natehtz St. Hold for another agency.
Krystal Toutcheque, 30, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road. Driving on divided highway, no insurance, driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container in vehicle, hit and run driving.
David James Soileau, 35, 503 Park Ave. Second-driving while intoxicated, failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, proper control of vehicle.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
NOVEMBER 12
NOVEMBER 15
John Segura, 56, no address given. Theft.
David Estelle, 26, 5615 Hwy. 14. Failure to appear.
Vazquez Francisco, 73, 505 Harriet St. Failure to signal 100’ prior, improper lane usage, possession of drugs-schedule II.
NOVEMBER 16
Dwayne Viator, no age given, 1700 Juanita St. Criminal trespassing, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV.
NOVEMBER 17
Devin Cahee, 27, 904 Verna St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 18
Maurice Huval, 58, 2222 Carmel Ave., Lafayette. Following too close.
Jennifer S. Broussard, 40, 4104 Northside Road. Theft.
NOVEMBER 19
Vernon Viator, 54, 112 Countryside Drive, Youngsville. Theft.
Monique Theriot, 31, 6803 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Disobeying traffic signal, driving under suspension, no insurance.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 18
Tyjon Alexander, 19, Baker Road, Franklin. Two counts-aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts-first degree-attempted murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Tyrone Alexander Sr., 50, Baker Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.