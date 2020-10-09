IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 26
Chase Michael Romero, 30, 2008 Badger Trail. Failure to appear.
Dwight Griffin Brown, 40, 1316 Greene, Abbeville. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Donovan Blake Broussard, 42, 808 Daspit. Three counts failure to appear.
Brian Jeffery Whatley, 38, 721 Evergreen. Violation of protective order.
Shalin Mack, 41, 908 Nugier St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Treyjon Markel Matthews, 23, 710 #. Dale St. Illegal Carrying of a firearm used in the commission of a criminal act, off-road vehicle on roadway, illegal carrying weapons.
Rita Kay Pellerin, 55, 5915 L. Romero Road. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Victoria Lee Segura, 42, 2110 Tims St. Possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drugs.
Jed Brisson, 38, 518 Emmeline St. Hold for another agency, interfering with duties, resisting an officer.
Krystal Rowell, 35, 1523 Montage St. Battery of a police officer, resisting an officer.
SEPTEMBER 27
Deantre D’Shawn Charles, 25, 1308 St. Jude St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, schedule I drugs, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
SEPTEMBER 28
Joseph Octave Lopez, 57, 700 Fontelieu Drive. Two counts failure to appear, operating a vehicle under suspension for certain priors, contempt of court.
Dwaine Desario Leger, 58, 5122 A. Landry Road, Duson. Four counts violation of protective orders.
Miranda Leigh Owens, 27, 1119 Greenbriar Drive. Two counts failure to appear.
Farren Wayne McCledland, 34, 2835 Orangewood Drive, Abbeville. Theft of goods over $500.
Floyd Francisco Jr., 34, 716 Leroy St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
William Allen King, 46, 1321 S. Weeks St. Domestic abuse battery.
Trey M. Duplantis, 26, 2005 Olias Road, Erath. Sex offender - failure to notify address change, fail to report change of address.
Delvin Devon Darby, 27, 322 Second St., Franklin. First degree rape, two hold for other agencies.
Janet K. Bourque, 46, 715 Providence St. Theft of goods over $500.
Terry Lynn Lewis, 43, 207 N. Robertson St., Delcambre. Theft of goods over $500.
Freddie Narcisse Jr., 62, 708 S. Hopkins St. Violation of probation.
John Ray, 60, 414 Lombard St. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 29
Herman Jabor Brown, 34, 329 North St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 37, no address given. Simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace, entry/remaining after being forbidden.
Eldridge James Butler, 51, 1718 Short Weeks St. Failure to appear.
Samantha Michelle Geer, 36, 3107 Oliva St. Hit and run driving, violate one-way traffic.
Markel L. Angelle, 23, 1503 Adam St. Domestic abuse battery.
SEPTEMBER 30
Andrew Scott Parchman, 23, 1000 Rue de Onetta. Possession of schedule I drugs, schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle requires headlamp.
jose Alfredo Ventura, 36, 2403 Second St., Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.
Erica Harding, 22, 811 S. Hopkins St. Violation of probation.
Clyde Darby Jr., 31, 107 Remy St., Youngsville. Attempted unauthorized entry, simple criminal damage to property, two counts felony carrying illegal weapon, attempted second degree murder, parole violation.
Jeramie Jackson, 21, 509 Michaud St., Carencro. Attempted first degree murder.
Monica Lynn Bonin, 37, 523 Sofas St. Contempt of court.
Stasha Vangure, 21, 900 Mississippi St. Contempt of court.
Jamie M. Touchet, 40, 4111 Dara Beth Road, Youngsville. Contempt of court.
Enrique Flores, 47, 1409 Southport Blvd. Probation violation.
Grady St. Julien, 59, 801 Park Ave. Revocation.
Carless Thomas, 26, 313 Emery Lewis. Revocation.
Devon Jawwan Jackson, 51, 948 Lynn Circle. Aggravated battery, hold for another agency.
Christopher Lawrence Jefferson, 52, 1816 Wanda St. Aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, sign to stop or reduce, battery of a police officer, critter abuse - lite lamp.
OCTOBER 1
Tyler Ray Landry, 30, 619 McDonald St. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, parole violation.
Lee James Cormier, 30, 309 Magnolia St. Failure to change address - sex offender.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 25
Kingsley Ramon Shearron, 25, 468 North Branch St., Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, bicycle equipment required for night operation.
SEPTEMBER 26
Rafrie Lee Webber Jr., 62, 146 Kemper Road, Franklin. Disturbing the peace - intoxicated, simple battery.
Billy James Caro, 55, 1001 Carol Lane, Franklin. Reckless operation - no accident.
SEPTEMBER 27
Brandon Charles Bourgeois, 29, 1803 Cole Drive, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, open container.
SEPTEMBER 30
Jordyn Ray McCoy, 19, 1006 Iberia St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calvin Edward Charles, 65, Labau St., Baldwin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, stop signs/yield signs.
John Anthony Boyd Sr., 51, 111 Hogan Lane, Franklin. Driving under suspension, improper lane usage.
Adam Charles Davis, 44, 125 Madison St., Franklin. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors.
Anthony Wells, 67, 913 Antigo St., Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of crack cocaine.
OCTOBER 1
Jaden Blaze Gregory, 20, 415 Sanders St., Franklin. Two warrants for failure to appear.
Kirstan Denon Alexander, 42, 927 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace - intoxicated, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband - penal institution.
OCTOBER 2
Kenneth Ray Levine, 55, 203 Knight St., Baldwin. Failure to appear
OCTOBER 3
Gerald Tramond Sophus, 30, 1216 Samuel St., Franklin. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Alfred Broussard III, 54, 136 Prairie Road, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 4
Reginald Kendell Sims, 39, 130 St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Turning movements, required signals, driving under suspension.
Kentrelle Beasley Jr., 422 Joseph St., Jeanerette. Aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest of officer, off road vehicles - authorization of use, reckless operation - no accident.
Jamarkus Anthony James, 29, 2207 Neco Town Road, New Iberia. Off road vehicles - authorization of use.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 26
Eric James, 42, Darce Lane, Franklin. Monetary instrument abuse.
SEPTEMBER 27
Codarrol Hawkins, 30, Hawkins St., Franklin. Improper use of off-road vehicle on roadway.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 22
Cheryl Ladner, 61, Chitimacha Loop Road, Charenton. Theft, felony possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs in a drug free zone.
SEPTEMBER 26
Brett Landry, 30, West Main St., Delcambre. Two counts of simple burglary, violation of a protective order.
OCTOBER 2
Edgar Clausen, 57, Senette St., Centerville. Disturbing the peace by fighting, failure to appear.
Sidney Couvillier, 53, Verdunville Road, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.