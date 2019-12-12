IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 29
Tre Joseph Mott, 19, 2118 Paul Ed Dr., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Carr James Willis, 29, 1441 Mitchell St., Franklin. Filing false public records.
William James Walker, 33, 726 Mississippi St. Entry/remain after forbidden.
NOVEMBER 30
Kahydrick Damian Rankin, 25, 1106 Corrine St. Entry/Remain after forbidden, simple criminal damage to property, hit and run driving, driver’s license not on person.
Xayphone Chanthaphonh, 35, 4109 Jefferson Island Rd. General speed law, driver’s license suspended, possession of drugs-schedule II, no seat belt in use, unlawful use of license.
William James Walker, 33, 726 Mississippi St. Entry/remain after forbidden.
DECEMBER 1
Edward Christopher Bourque, 31, 2417 N. Freyou Rd. Driving while intoxicated, drive on right if possible, driver’s license suspended.
Niko Joseph Comeaux, 29, 1403 Fremont St. Theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Seth Matthew Clement, 41, 4108 Pratt Dr. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Scotty Jay Molitor, 53, 138 Vermillion Circle, Youngsville. Theft, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of legend drugs, hold for another agency.
Darlene T. Stewart, 58, 2508 Second St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 2
Tyler Daniel Cressonie, 33, 300 Cottonwood Dr., Lafayette. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Telameka S. Hopkins, 31, 1224 Lurose St., Crowley. Failure to appear.
Glen L. Robertson, 48, 122 Tennessee St., Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Sidney Anthony Williams, 47, 2606 Brenda Dr. Aggravated obstruction of highway., two counts-domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Nicholas Mark Romero, 40, 1008 W. St. Peter St.. Violation of protective order.
Joseph Lavergne, 23, 131 Broland Dr., Duson, Hold for other agency.
DECEMBER 3
Michael Paul Simar, 37, 4003 Rue Martin Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, bike light/reflectors required.
Ja-Ceric Johnson, 25, 402 Belleridge Road, Opelousas. Simple battery.
Lorenzo Harris, 34, 524.5 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Tysha E. Robicheaux, 48, 10719 E. Admiral Doyle, Jeanerette. Violation of a protective order.
Noah James Touchet, 18, 2200 Marsha Road, Loreauville. Contempt of court.
Jamie Taylor, 46, 713 E. Dale St. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ladarren Keith Gardner, 38, 1104 W. Field St. Forgery, resisting an officer.
Treylon M. Westley, 18, 1016 S. Corinne St. Aggravated battery.
Louis Paul Davis, 47, 6719 Fremin Road. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Christopher James Jenkins, 35, 101 Celeste Drive. Driving while intoxicated, no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle without required equipment, proper control of vehicle, possession of marijuana over 200 grams, illegal window tint, obstructing public passages, inspection sticker expired.
Ryne Shae Maturin, 30, 808 Jefferson Terrace. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Blair Michelle Derouen, 30, 7301 Lee Station Road. Failure to appear, simple assault.
Gary Paul Estilette, 62, 3504 Vida Shaw Road. Driving while intoxicated, failure to apply for vehicle title, use of wireless device prohibited, vehicle license required.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 25
Alex Reynolds, 21, 605 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Unsafe vehicle, possession of marijuana.
Jason Jad Christopher Vallet, 1311 Maraist St., Jeanerette. Speeding, improper lane usage, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
NOVEMBER 26
Eric Demond Dennis, 32, 1500 Norman Baeur Drive, Franklin. Two counts-aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest or officer.
Kentrick Trevon Edmond, 27, 111 Schoolhouse Lane, Charenton. Two counts-illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple burglary, failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
DECEMBER 5
Gary Edwards, 31, Twenty Arpent, New Iberia. Simple criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 7
Dallas Brown, 26, Pequot Drive, Charenton. Domestic violence.