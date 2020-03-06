IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 18
Mark James Derouen, 59, 6711 Freiman Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Luther Adam Richardson, 43, 824 Julia St. Hold for another agency, parole violation.
Dusty Lee Rogers, 33, 531 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette. Four counts-failure to appear.
Adriana Avalos, 27, 505 Silver St. Failure to appear.
Shane Phillip Anson, 38, 2119 Davis Dubois Road. Two counts-failure to appear.
Dequanta Devon Wills, 22, 4513 Old Jeanerette Road. Three counts-failure to appear.
Keylus Marce Daniels, 27, no address given. Parole violation.
Cory James Colson, 27, 1108 Julia St. Two counts-theft.
Shawanna Jones Kelly, 40, 419 Nolan Duchene St., Jeanerette. Accessory-first degree-murder, obstruction of justice.
Colby James Kading, 30, 1634 Bradley Lane. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Angel TroyNai Mercier, 18, 802 Bank Ave. Dating partner abuse, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 21
Scotty Meyers, 36, 1702 Marshfield Road. Criminal trespassing.
Curtis Nathan, 49, 522 Lafayette St. Simple burglary.
FEBRUARY 22
Breonee Relegon, 26, 1312 Dillard St. Driving while intoxicated, driving left of center.
Danny Narcisse, 46, 11015 S. Hopkins St. Remaining after forbidden.
FEBRUARY 23
William Walker, 34, 906 Yvonne St. Remaining after forbidden.
Jennifer Francisco, 38, 101 S. Corinne St. Remaining after forbidden, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-resisting an officer, simple battery, armed robbery, aggravated battery.
Joshua Layne, 29, 2801 E. Old Spanish Trail. Armed Robbery, illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple battery.
Nellie Darby, 23, 603 McIlhenny St. Burglary, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, failure to appear.
Chase Zeringue, 28, 117 Crestview Drive. Possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine.