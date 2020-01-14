IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 7
Brenda Collins, 19, 238 Johnson Alley. Violation of a protective order.
Dustin Joseph Johnson, 38, 1064 Grey Oaks, Arnaudville. Probation violation.
Joshua Graham Powers, 25, 4417 K&K Drive. Probation violation.
Wiley James Duplantis, 58, 4700 Bull Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Perry James Segura II, 61, 707 Quail Ridge Road. Second-driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Victoria Ann Hargis, 20, no address given. Illegal use of weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone with notice/signs, principle to illegal use of weapons, principle to second degree-attempted murder, principle to aggravated criminal damage to property.
Alexis L. Hargis, 21, 4002 Willow Bend. Illegal use of weapon, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone with notice/signs, aggravated assualt with a firearm, principle to illegal use of weapons, principle to second degree-attempted murder, principle to aggravated criminal damage to property.
Skyler Kane Verret, 20, 7514 Jefferson Island Road. Second degree-attempted murder, illegal use of weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone with notice/signs.