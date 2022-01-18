IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 7
John Grady Delahoussaye, 47, 8519 La. Hwy. 14. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlon Tranoy Johnson, 26, 100 Chateau Martin Road, #404, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; failure to appear.
Lanie Elizabeth Blanchard, 31, 1129 St. Jude Ave. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Gage M. Miguez, 22, 1129 St. Jude Ave. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Jeremy Joseph Romero, 36, 3508 S. Captain Cade Road. Violation of protective order.
Lequentin T. Williams, 25, 801 W. 13th St., Panama City, Florida. Generic warrant.
Gerald Raymond Royer, 46, 1230 E. Alexander St., Lafayette. Theft of items valued over $300; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property.
Haley Guillotte, 26, 501 Darby Lane, Theft of items valued $500 to $999.
Garland Wayne Barnes, 44, 2406 Tata St. Domestic abuse battery.
Trevor Gaspard, 25, 6210 Oleaus Boudreaux Road. Attempted first degree murder; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of a weapon; assault by drive-by shooting; domestic abuse - child endangerment; failure to appear; theft of goods; illegal carrying of a weapon; simple criminal damage to property.
JANUARY 8
Calvin Conley, 56, 427 Minvielle Blvd., Jeanerette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Javonte Trevar Etienne, 26, 104 Psalm Court, Youngsville.
Penalty for distribution and possession with intent; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; proof of insurance within the vehicle; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; two counts prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen firearms; ignoring a stop sign; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; six counts failure to appear; simple possession of controlled dangerous substances - schedule I; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Kevin R. Crosby, 35, 1522 Rogers. Hit and run; all driver’s must be licensed; insurance required on vehicle; reckless operation of a vehicle; violation of registration - cancelled plate.
JANUARY 9
Tamika Lynn Broussard, 42, 1317 Girouard St. Obstruction of justice; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; violations of controlled dangerous substances law.
Tracy Lynn Lejeune, 52, 2214 W. Old Spanish Trail, #28. Simple burglary/movable or immovable; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Shelly M. Kelly, 39, 6307 Gaspard Road, Failure to appear.
JANUARY 10
Israel Plessala, 43, 2016 Edward Provost Road, Loreauville. Possession - schedule II narcotics; domestic abuse battery; second degree rape; theft of items valued $500 to $999.
Derrick Johnson, 26, 730 W. Pershing St. Home invasion; simple assault.
Caitlyn Renee Johnson, 22, 1129 S. Patout St. Principals; cruelty to a juvenile.
JANUARY 11
Lidis Jose Floies, 24, no address given. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation; open container; driver must be licensed.
Kiangelo Ladedrick Levene, 31, 3026 Pine St., Abbeville. Failure to appear.
Arounlack Kittirath, 39, 939 Lynn Circle. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Tyric Tyrell Green, 24, 1430 Gonsoulin St., Jeanerette. Aggravated second degree battery; attempted second degree murder.
JANUARY 12
Johnathan Jovon Edwards, 34, 427 Minvielle Blvd., Jeanerette. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Lacy Lynn Theriot, 37, 114 Bourgeois St., Loreauville. Home invasion.
Jarandall Davon Provost, 27, 143 Parker St. Parole violation, two counts simple criminal damage to property; desecration of graves; armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; assault by drive-by shooting; illegal use of a weapon; possession of a firearm concealed by a convicted felon; carrying a firearm on school property.
Jason John Breaux, 41, 402 Viator St. Two counts failure to appear.