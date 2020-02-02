NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 25
Brennin Schouest, 21, 4815 Labiche Road, Lydia. Possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Michelle Hebert, 40, 805 Henshaw Alley. Three counts-theft.
Gaston Grow, 32, 987 Camelia St. Theft, possession of marijuana in the presence of a juvenile.
Brooke Marinoni, 38, 102 Desire St. Theft/multiple offender, trespassing.
JANUARY 26
Brant Boutte, 25, 3910 Romero, Youngsville. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake Broussard, 24, 61701 New Horizon. Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Amy Hayes, 37, 517 Bank St. Criminal trespassing, resisting an officer.
Rene Gutierrez, 26, no address given. Detainee with Homeland Security.
Brittany Courville, 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Theft, resisting an officer.
JANUARY 27
Terrance Delahoussaye, 41, 517 Johnson St. Possession of marijuana, theft, obstruction of justice.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 24
Mickie Joe Druilhet Jr., 33, 109 Batiste St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Iris Marie Boyer, 531 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
JANUARY 26
Nata Henry Sedatol, 25, 1332 Chitimacha Trail, Baldwin. Domestic abuse battery.
Rayne Elizabeth Ferguson, 19, 106 Palmer Lane, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
Austin Michael Hebert, 22, 106 Palmer Lane, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner, possession of marijuana.
Seth Aurelius Kidder, 39, 118 Hebert Road, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
Tasha Lynn Soprano, 39, 118 Hebert Road, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 28
Alvontre Griffin, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
JANUARY 29
Ledetra Billiot, 47, Cherry Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.