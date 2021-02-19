FRANKLIN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 11
Ronnie Boatman, 42, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Parole violation.
FEBRUARY 12
Joseph Daniels, 24, Samuel St., Franklin. Stop sign violation, registration not in vehicle, careless operation, reckless operation.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 9
Kayla Pope, 31, Nikki Lane, Charenton. Two counts felony stalking, three counts misdemeanor stalking.
FEBRUARY 11
Felicia White, 45, Cedar Hill Circle, New Iberia. Remaining where forbidden, resisting an officer by failure to identify, resisting an officer with violence.
FEBRUARY 14
Thuat Vo, 45, E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia. Theft.
FEBRUARY 15
Megan Williams, 26, Jena St., Charenton. Mistreatment of animals.