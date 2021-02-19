FRANKLIN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

FEBRUARY 11

Ronnie Boatman, 42, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Parole violation.

FEBRUARY 12

Joseph Daniels, 24, Samuel St., Franklin. Stop sign violation, registration not in vehicle, careless operation, reckless operation.

CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

FEBRUARY 9

Kayla Pope, 31, Nikki Lane, Charenton. Two counts felony stalking, three counts misdemeanor stalking.

FEBRUARY 11

Felicia White, 45, Cedar Hill Circle, New Iberia. Remaining where forbidden, resisting an officer by failure to identify, resisting an officer with violence.

FEBRUARY 14

Thuat Vo, 45, E. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia. Theft.

FEBRUARY 15

Megan Williams, 26, Jena St., Charenton. Mistreatment of animals.

Tags

Load comments