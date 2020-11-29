ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 9
Ashley Lanclos, 28, Olias Road, Erath. Two counts failure to appear.
Alex McGee, 25, no address given, Broussard. Introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of synthetics with attempted intent to distribute.
Alan Granger, 30, Lee St., Franklin. Criminal damage to property.
NOVEMBER 10
Dexter Latroy Henderson, 47, no address given, Erath. Theft by shoplifting.
NOVEMBER 14
D’Andre Deshawn Charles, 24, no address given, Franklin. Theft.
NOVEMBER 16
Cheddrick Domond Roberson, 41, no address given, Franklin. Driving under suspension, improper lane usage.
Willie Joseph Johnlewis Jr., 33, no address given, Jeanerette. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a felon, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of crack cocaine, obstruction of justice - tampering, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Lorenzo Paul Harris, 35, no address given, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana.
NOVEMBER 17
Dezzie Shavers, 63, no address given, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to signal.
Myrtle Lulmae Naquin, 57, no address given, Franklin. Driving under suspension.