NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
SEPTEMBER 17
Darel Roy, 43, 417 W. Pershing St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, obstruction of justice.
Lance Seneca, 40, 4619 Old LA 25. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I & II, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Hillary Walker, 39, 5506 Leona Drive. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 18
Sabrina Gibson, 25, 101 S. Corinne St. Resisting an officer.
Jason Johnson, 33, 717 Frenzel St. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Ronald Dugas, 59, 401 W. Dale St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, driving under the influence, stop sign violation.
Corey Turner, 42, 1026 Julia St. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV.
SEPTEMBER 19
Kimberly Durham, 39, 312 W. Pershing St. Simple battery.
Trevonte Price, 20, 128 Prairie Ave. Domestic abuse battery.
Alaysia Joseph, 22, 128 Prairie Ave. Failure to appear.
Dequanta Wills, 21, 4513 Old Jeanerette Road. Possession of marijuana.
Karry Nicholas, 19, 908 W. St. Peter St. Simple burglary.
SEPTEMBER 20
Jamal Spencer, 30, 607 E. St. Peter St. Probation violation.
Dexter Pierre, 51, 1501 Anderson St. Failure to appear.
Adrian Sereal, 43, 527 Sofas St. Theft under $1000, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Johanna Robertson, 43, 527 Sofas St. Theft under $1000, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Ashley Foster, 35, 105 Bourque St., Lafayette. Theft.
SEPTEMBER 21
Chante Cummings, 23, 122 N. Thirteenth St., Baton Rouge. Failure to appear.
Travis Colbert, 39, 1727 Jennifer St. Simple battery, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 22
Jeanette Broussard, 50, 1312 W. Second St., Kaplan. Driving while intoxicated, failure to signal.
Brian Cordova, 41, 201 Stephanie Ann. Third-driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under suspension.
Shamakia Cormier, 35, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, remaining after forbidden.
SEPTEMBER 23
Justin Paul Gary, 30, 7811 Hwy. 14. Theft.
Russell Barrilleaux, 35, no address given. Failure to appear.
IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 17
Kenray Olivier Ledet, 28, 809 Canberra Road, Lafayette. Second degree-murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon.
Darel P. Roy, 43, 417 W. Pershing St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, obstruction of justice.
Christopher Guy Catanese, 33, 3016 Judy Drive, Meraux. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Dandae L. McGarr, 20, 207 Church St., Rayville. Aggravated burglary, simple burglary.
Devonte Allen Wiltz, 20, 201 Delord St., Lafayette. Assault/drive-by shooting, illegal possession of firearms, two counts-simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Trevor James Gaspard, 23, 318 Darby Lane. Three counts-failure to appear, felony carrying illegal weapon, probation violation.
Jabryson Paul JohnLewis, 22, 1043 Harrison St. Conspiracy-murder/second degree.
Bianca R. Henry, 28, 4619 Old LA 25. Aggravated battery.
Scott James Gary, 49, 1509 St. Joseph. Failure to appear.
Hillary Bodin Walker, 39, 5506 Leona Drive. Failure to appear, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lance Scott Seneca, 40, 4619 Old LA 25. Failure to appear, fraudulent acquisiiton of a credit card, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 18
Derrick J. McWilliams, 20, 312 Belaire Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Natasha J. Prejean, 26, 2207 N. Neco Town Road. Aggravated battery, dating partner abuse.
Carol Bernard Hills, 34, 812 Voltaire. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina Ashley Gibson, 25, 297 Camilia St. Resisting an officer.
Jason Paul Johnson, 33, 7171 Hopkins St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Corey John Turner, 43, 1026 Julia St. Possession of heroin, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule IV, theft.
Ronald Allen Davis, 59, 6403 Laurent Road. Driving while intoxicated, disregarding yield/stop signs, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Clyde Darby, 32, 142 Parker St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple criminal damage.
SEPTEMBER 19
Katherine Ruth Menchaca, 47, 2815 Schwing Drive. Failure to appear.
Kerry Lee Nicholas Jr., 19, 908 W. St. Peter St. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Alasia Florence Joseph, 22, 128 Prairie Ave. Failure to appear.
Trevonte Jamal Price, 20, 128 Prairie Ave. Domestic abuse battery.
Annie Lewis, 36, 1302 Adrian St. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule II, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Dequanta Devon Wills, 21, 4513 Old Jeanerette Road. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Donald Briggs III, 22, 1706 Israel Parker Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency, violation of probation.
Skyler Kane Verret, 20, 7514 Jefferson Island Road. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Anthony James Londo, 48, 5102 E. Hwy. 90. Registration of sex offenders, illegal possession of alcohol.
Scott James Arnaud, 37, 6312 Jefferson Island Road. Two counts-aggravated assault, aggravated battery, simple obstruction of highway.
SEPTEMBER 20
Jamal Dominique Spencer, 30, 338 Deare St. Violation of probation.
Dexter Pierre, 51, 1501 Anderson St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Heather C. Gavin, 40, 614 N. Lahasky St., Erath. Theft of goods.
Donald James Derise, 40, 124 E. Bienville, Opelousas. Possession of marijuana.
Johanna Robertson, 28, 527 Sofas St. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, theft of goods $100 to $499.
Adrian Darnell Sereal Sr., 43, 527 Sofas St. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, theft of goods $100 to $499.
Larnold R. Charles, 56, 3932 Bayou Blvd. Cruelty to animals.
Ashley N. Foster, 35, 105 Bourque Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency, theft.
SEPTEMBER 21
Derrick Peter Gauthier Jr., 33, 1523 Roger St. Probation violation.
Chante Monique Cummings, 23, 806 Jefferson Terrace. Second degree-battery, simple battery.
Travis Alex Colbert, 39, 1727 Jennifer St. Simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 22
Kenneth James Broussard, 46, 2212 B St. Aggravated flight from an officer, battery of an officer with injuries, resisting an officer, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of ecstasy, possession with intent-schedule II & IV, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II & IV, two counts-second or subsequent offenses, failure to appear.
Jeanette Leblanc Broussard, 50, 1312 W. Second St., Kaplan. Driving while intoxicated, turning signal required.
Brian Paul Cordova, 41, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Third-driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle under suspension, no turn signals, driving on divided highway.
Dhannon Michael Lewis, 42, 2500 Brittany Drive. Sex offender-failure to notify of temporary lodging.
Shamakia Marie Cormier, 35, 5318 Old Spanish Trail. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, entry/remaining after forbidden.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 13
Nicholas James Persilver, 33, 19532 Hwy. 182 W., Jeanerette. Violation of protective orders, contempt of court.
Joey J. Perez, 58, 187 Freetown Road, Franklin. Proper equipment required of vehicle, driving under suspension.
Brandt Ian Johnson, 33, 6546 Hwy. 87, Charenton. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 14
Clifton J. Delasbour Sr., 43, 205 Lincoln St., Baldwin. Turning movements/required signals, driving under suspension.
Cheddrick Domond Roberson, 40, 635 Bigler St., Franklin. Bicycle equipment required for night operation, resisting arrest/officer, littering, criminal trespassing.
SEPTEMBER 16
Robert Charles Martin, 25, 305 MLK Blvd., Franklin. License plate lights required, failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 17
Damien Aurelius Hale, 29, 3210 Becnal St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
SEPTEMBER 18
Erick J. Haisley, 28, 1110 Plantation Teche Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tyrone Len Freeman, 47, 3219 Hwy. 87, Franklin. Theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest/officer.
Seth Aurelius Kidder, 39, 118 Hebert Road, Franklin. Improper lane usage, no headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 19
Deidre Louise Martin, 45, 724 N. Prairie Road, Franklin. Driving left of center, resisting arrest/officer, driving under suspension, possession with intent-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerald Tramond Sophus, 29, 1216 Samuel St., Franklin. Driving left of center, improper lane usage, turning movements/required signals, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Tara S. Guy, 41, 724 N. Severin St., Franklin. No turn signal, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 18
Trinity Coleman, 36, Morris Street, Franklin. Second degree-murder, two counts-second degree-attempted murder.
SEPTEMBER 19
Megan Ciriello, 32, Cayce Street, Franklin. Driving under the influence, probation violation.
Blainedreale Golden, 24, Railroad Avenue, Franklin. Disturbing the peace, failure to appear.
Anthony Norris, 46, Railroad Avenue, Franklin. Disturbing the peace.
Vontranequa Paul, 23, Railroad Avenue, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting, failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 20
Tyrone Weber, 35, Kerry Lane, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Van Clay, 40, Weber St., Franklin. Must dim headlights, driver must be licensed, failure to secure registration, window tint, resisting an officer, failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 21
Cheddrick Roberson, 40, Bigler St., Franklin. Simple battery.
Allen Romar Jr., 18, A Long St., Baldwin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, resisting by flight, stop sign violation, driver must be licensed, reckless operation.
SEPTEMBER 22
Kurt Champman, 32, Magnolia St., Franklin. Access device fraud, theft.
Heather Stone, 38, Magnolia St., Franklin. Principal to theft, principal to access device fraud.
SEPTEMBER 23
Esau Mitchell, 63, Willow Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II/crack cocaine, parking prohibited, improper lane usage, switched license plate, no insurance, failure to carry registration in vehicle, violations of controlled dangerous substances in a drug free zone law, expired driver’s license.
Jeana Arnaud, 49, Railroad Ave., Franklin. Disturbing the peace.
SEPTEMBER 24
Jonathan Judice, 311, Oakdale St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.