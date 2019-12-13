IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 4
Lill Paul Conley, 34, 604 Bank St. Driving while intoxicated, obstructing public passages.
Dwayne C. Francis, 31, 616 Louise St. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Daniel Leroy Lewis III, 46, 520 Walton St. Violation of probation.
Jacques Lemar Raymond, 35, 425 St. Nicholas St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear.
Derrick Steven Smith, 25, 8218 Weeks Island Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Norman John Hebert II, 37, 1607 Montagne St. Second degree-battery.
DECEMBER 5
Jeremy Hamilton Watterson, 34, 7802 Kayla Drive. Failure to appear.
Alex James Leblanc, 31, 927 E. Santa Clara. Hold for another agency.
Casey L. Williams, 24, 5206 Norris Road. Failure to appear.
Kevin Paul Garrison, 25, 906 Corrine St. Failure to appear.
Charity Faith Guidry, 32, 3616 Angel Drive. Hold for another agency.
Hector J. Vincent, 40, 1740 Olias Road, Erath. Failure to appear.
Peter Charles Leblanc, 30, 503 Hubertville, Jeanerette. Contraband in a correctional center, hold for another agency.
Micha David Coons, 30, 5206 Norris Road. Two counts-failure to appear.
Craig Anthony Leonard, 47, 136 Roseville St., Franklin. Violation of probation.
Raymond Charles Johnson, 39, 109 Sparrow St. Failure to appear, resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule III & IV, possession of legend drugs, license suspended/canceled/revoked, tail lamps required.
DECEMBER 6
Robert J. Derouen, 38, 5100 Freyou Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, driving on roadway laned for traffic, expired vehicle inspection, driver’s license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith Joseph Arnaud, 37, 1051 Louis Records Road, Broussard. Identity theft $300-$500, forgery.
Joni Owens, 39, 4117 Lake Dauterive Road. Second degree-aggravated battery, failure to appear.
Mactori Jaqwan Doucet, 24, 713 Park Ave. Failure to appear.
Bridget Ann Bryant, 31, 134 Prairie Ave. Domestic abuse battery.
Alton Shaun Picard, 39, 3102 Mayo St. Aggravated assault.
Jacob Lee Roane, 26, 600 Landry Drive. Possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule III.
Celina Toucheque, 23, 817 Agnes St. Theft, violation of probation, failure to appear.
Renes Mitchell Dore, 44, 5014 Forrest Leblanc Road. Theft, hold for another agency, failure to appear.
DECEMBER 7
Reginel Keith Robertson, 45, 1405 Sycamore St. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Jaleshia Renee Butler, 28, 614 Yvonne St. Probation violation.
Angela Ann Delahoussaye, 48, 132 Plantation Drive. Probation violation.
Kimberly Anne Kading, 35, no address given. Failure to appear.
Quentin O’Brien Robinson, 30, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts-failure to appear.
Jeremy Davis, 32, no address given. Contraband in a correctional center, entry/remaining after forbidden, resisting a police officer with force, battery of a police officer, attempted self mutilation, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Rodney Lawrence Plowden, 53, 715 S. Bailey St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 8
Joseph Franklin Calandrelli, 43, 5914 Paradise Lane. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, license suspended/canceled/revoked.
Jamall Edward Derouen, 39, 13816 Kimbleton St., Baton Rouge. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Laura Annette Broussard, 37, 101 Thompson St. Accessory to distribution of drugs-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Shani Rose Cahanin, 32, 613 Migues Road. Hit and run driving, driver not licensed.
Addison James Provost, 38, 523 E. St. Peter. Hold for another agency.
Jacob Jude Bourque, 47, 100 W. Ambassador Lemelle. Two counts-failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 28
Joey Viltz, 54, 2461 Highway 318, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace in a violent manner.
NOVEMBER 29
Louis Gerard Green, 27, 124 Sager Brown Rd., Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, driving under suspension.
NOVEMBER 30
Michael Jude Broussard, 33, 401 Rosebud St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Amanda Maria Rudolph, 32, 300 Orphans Home Rd., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Kaleb Shane Calloway, 23, 403 Hawkins St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, resisting officer or arrest, driving on roadway lined for traffic.
Lorenzo Paul Harris, 34, 520 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, simple battery.
DECEMBER 1
Johnny Sam Jr., 48, 109 8th St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Teddra Renee Dauphine, 26, 2790 Rodeo Rd., Abbeville. Two counts no child restraint, switched license plate/stolen license plate, no record of insurance, driving under suspension, driving on right side of road-exceptions.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 28
David Miller, Jr., 28, Canal Street, Franklin. Carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, theft by shoplifting.
Jeremy Housley, 37, Lacey Lane, Franklin. Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear.
DECEMBER 6
Braylan Hamilton, 36, Augustine Maze Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jaclyn Rodriguez, 30, Highway 30, Franklin. Two counts-forgery, two counts-monetary instrument abuse, two counts-illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, failure to appear.