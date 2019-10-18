ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 4
Rusty Durocher, 42, 138 Simoneaux Lane, Charenton. Hit and run driving.
Braxton Jarone Mitchell, 31, 213 Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana, possession with intent-schedule I, obstruction of justice, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 5
Renard Lamar Collins, 29, 156 Mary Garrett Road, Baldwin. Possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, turning movements/required signals.
OCTOBER 6
Jason Wesley Johnson, 40, 912 Tenth St., Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II, no seat belt.
OCTOBER 7
Felicia Lashawn Hurst, 48, 414 Cypress Lane, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension.
OCTOBER 11
Jameon Jontae Jack, 36, 1607 W. Ibert St., Franklin. Parole violation.
Dayton Madison, 24, 1031 Hwy. 318, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Monica Lynn Hebert, 30, 111 Robicheaux Lane, Franklin. Telephone calls-harrassment.
OCTOBER 12
George Willis, 28, 403 Seventh St., Franklin. No insurance, driving left of center.
Dejhon Andre Parker, 22, 155 Gum Point Lane, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, expired or no inspeciton sticker, driving left of center, resisting arrest or officer.