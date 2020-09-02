NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
AUGUST 8
Kristen M. Romero, 34, 1701 Jennifer St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, general speed law.
Gerald Romero, 52, 608 San Jacinto. Possession of schedule II.
Tracey Green, 43, 106 1/2 Parker St. Theft valued at less than $1000.00.
AUGUST 9
David Segura, 47, 410 1/2 E. Dale St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation schedule IV.
Kenneth Sabine, 56, 131 Carter St. Three counts-theft.
Leo Polidore, 48, 900 Robert St. Filing false police report.
AUGUST 10
Ken Jones, 37, 1003 Mississippi St. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 11
Tyrell Curley, 29, 2509 Brenda Drive. Failure to appear, probation warrant for possession of marijuana.
Dustin Locks, 32, 1406 Iberia St. No driver’s license, ignoring stop sign, no proof of insurance.
Jeremy Racca, 30, 5103 Coteau Road. Resisting an officer.
AUGUST 12
Amanda Dartez, 42, 202 Stanley St. Hold for another agency.
Vernon Viator, 54, 112 Countryside Drive. Contempt of court.
Revlerote Deflanders, 54, 1003 Lombard St. Aggravated battery, aggravated second battery (domestic).
AUGUST 14
Richard Lopez, Jr., 50, 2501 Segura Road. Hold for another agency.
Marlon Phillips, 25, 229 Cherokee St., Jeanerette. Possession of schedule I with intent.
AUGUST 15
Alton Pepper, 30, 112 N. Landry Drive. Cruelty to animals.
Alton Pepper, 30, 112 N. Landry Drive. Resisting by false info, possession of schedule I, schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 16
Shecky Hamilton, 20, 807 Broussard St. Aggravated flight, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm w/P.O.
AUGUST 17
Casey Moresi, 46, 6508 Lee Station Road. License plate lights, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heyward Robinson, 32, 115 Santa Inez. Third degree rape.
Brian Riley, 49, 430 Rosalie St. Failure to register as a sex offender.
John Broussard, 21, 1148 Bayou Mericer Road, Lot 18, St. Martinville. Use of beam lights, possession with intent to distribute schedule I.
Steven McGee, 39, 741 Lombard St. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, second degree kidnapping, second degree battery.
AUGUST 18
Dustin Wrenn, 31, 737 Weeks St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Preston Barnes, 32, 325 Daigre St. Second degree battery.
Karen Parker, 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Home invasion, simple criminal damage to property.
Destiny Livingston, 22, 721 Breaux Alley. Aggravated battery with vehicle, hit and run.
AUGUST 19
Rallen Abraham, 28, 712 Myrtis St. Aggravated flight, possession schedule II, possession with intent schedule II, possession schedule I, possession drug paraphernalia, subsequent offense, stop sign, warrant for turning movement required, no seat belt, driver must be licensed.
Trey Evans, 27, 4416 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Felony warrant for theft.
Eric Meginley, 38, 3015 Dawkins St., Alexandria. Two counts-possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenwin Lewis, 30, 526 Fontelieu St. Failure to signal 100 feet, possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II, second or subsequent offense.
AUGUST 20
Tristan M. Lloyd, 25, 5003 Bens Circle. First offense-DUI, careless operation, driving left of center, expired motor vehicle inspection.
Tara Guidry, 39, 494 Hwy. 14, Church Point. Forgery, two counts-illegal possession of stolen things, drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 21
Curleyreas Abraham, 27, 508 B Rynella Road. Failure to signal 100 feet, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, firearm with controlled dangerous substance, felon with firearm.
IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 9
Jonathan J. Haile, 51, 1206 Vicnaire St. Two counts-schedule II drugs.
David Allen Segura, Jr., 47, 410 1/2 E Dale St. Violation of probation.
Kenneth James Sabine, 56, 131 Carter St. Two counts-failure to appear, hold for another agency, four counts-theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shamorick Lora Hensley, 40, 2534 Pelican Court, Jeanerette. Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, expired driver’s license, license plate switched, motor vehicle sticker expired, liability security required, first offense possession of marijuana, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, possession of stolen things.
Leo Polidore, 48, 900 Roberta St. Failure to appear.
Macey Lynn LeBlanc, 29, 1620 Bradley Lane. Failure to appear, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 10
Kevin Phillips, 21, 2207 Nico Town Road. Aggravated burglary, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon, LIBRS/theft from motor vehicle.
Ollie Levine, 35, 1710 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency, parole violation.
David Wayne Bourque, 30, 4406 Waguespack Road. Hold for another agency, simple criminal damage $500 to $50000.
AUGUST 11
Tyrell Curley, 29, 2509 Brenda Drive. Probation violation.
Jeremy Racca, 30, 5103 Coteau Road. Hold for another agency, failure to appear, resisting an officer, domestic abuse strangulation, theft of goods over $500.
Shanthony James Bessard, 34, 209 S. Bailey St, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Ronald joseph Armond, Jr., 26, 306 Sonny St., Lafayette. Possession schedule 2 Pentazocine, speeding, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence under 17, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired, aggravated flight from officer, possession schedule I narcotic, driver’s license suspended.
AUGUST 12
Peggy Meaux Credeur, 66, 505 S. Lewis St. Identity theft, organized retail theft, possession of stolen things.
Amanda B. Dartez, 42, 2510 Youngsville Hwy., Youngsville. Failure to appear.
Hamilton Green, 53, 147 Parker St. Five counts-failure to appear.
Vernon Charles Viator, 54, 112 Countryside Drive, Youngsville. Contempt of court.
Bryan Jude Bourque, 39, 504 James St. Theft, bike lights/reflectors, two counts-failure to appear.
AUGUST 13
Revlerote J. Deflanders, 53, 1003 Lombard St. Aggravated battery, aggravated second degree battery.
Jessica Lynn Williams, 39, 6304 Carl Meche Rd. Theft, exploitation of the infirm, probation violation.
Lorena Green, 38, 830 Canal St., Jeanerette. Obstruction of justice.
Fitzgerald Devon Marks, 35, 830 Canal St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder, felony carrying illegal weapon.
AUGUST 14
Bryce Jacob Dupuis, 26, 1612 Hopkins. Illegal carrying of weapons, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, theft of a firearm.
Howard James Celestine, 49, 1706 S. Gibbs St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Paul J. Bonin, Jr., 28, 4315 Forrest LeBlanc Rd. Failure to appear, violation of protective order, theft.
Richard Simon Lopez, Jr., 50, 2501 Segura Rd. Failure to appear, probation violation.
Laura Annette Broussard, 38, 118 Hacker St. Forgery.
Nicholas Aubrey Breaux, 42, 1714 New Horizon. LIBRS/Immovable structures, principal to possession with intent to distribute schedule II.
Marlon Lee Phillips, 25, 229 Cherokee St., Jeanerette. Home invasion, simple battery, possession with intent schedule I, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lamps.
AUGUST 15
Trudy Lynn Latiolais, 30, 302 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Theft.
Dean Anthony Bentley, 31, 509 Breland St. Domestic abuse strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment.
Eleni Lynn Derouen, 28, 509 Breland Lane. Theft of goods over $500.
Alton John Pepper, 30, 112 N. Landry Drive. Schedule II drugs, first offense-possession of marijuana, resisting by refusing to identify, possession of drug paraphernalia, cruelty to animals.
AUGUST 16
Shecky Cole Hamilton, Jr., 20, 807 Broussard St. Aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer, violation of protective order.
Antoine Otis Latiolais, 53, 1911 Sugarmill Road. 2nd DWI, driving roadway lane traffic, expired driver’s license, vehicle requires headlamp, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired, renewal registration.
Tyten James DeBlanc, 22, 311 N. Robertson St., Delcambre. Failure to appear.
Mason Bedgood, 29, 312 5th St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Paul Derrick Hogan, 35, 719 Monnot St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent schedule II.
AUGUST 17
Casey Joseph Moresi, 46, 6507 Lee Station Road. Drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate illumination, parole violation.
Heyward Robinson, 32, 115 Santa Clara St. Third degree rape.
Brian Edward Riley, 50, 730 Rosalie St. Two charges-registration of sex offenders.
Maria Rosario Rios, 56, 297 Camelia St. Failure to appear.
John Adams Broussard, 21, 1148 Bayou Mercier Road, St. Martinville. Possession with intent-schedule I, use of multiple beam.
Christopher Ambrose Flugence, 21, 812 Carol St. Attempted second degree murder.
AUGUST 18
Dustin Paul Wrenn, 30, 737 Weeks St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Hector J. Vincent, 41, 1740 Olias Road, Erath. Failure to appear, violation of protective order, cyberstalking/electronic mail.
Karen Denise Parker, 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent St. Home invasion.
Preston Charles Barnes, 32, 301 Armentor St. Second degree battery.
Destiny Livingston, 22, 721 Breaux Alley. Failure to appear, aggravated battery, hit and run driving, failure to appear.
Kenwin Jovon Lewis, 39, 5616 Hwy. 14. Three counts-hold for another agency, possession with intent schedule II, second or subsequent offenses, possession with intent schedule I, turning/required signal, violation of probation.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 6
David Robertson, 22, 204 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Improper lane use, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, transactions involving drug proceeds, obstruction of justice.
Dwonyell Charles, 21, 118 Wilfred St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, transactions involving drug proceeds, obstruction of justice.
Dazjhalun Charles, 23, 118 Wilfred St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, transactions involving drug proceeds, obstruction of justice.
AUGUST 11
Ricky Joseph Simon, 62, 108 Romero Lane, Jeanerette. Maximum speed limit, driving under suspension.
Michael Wade McFarland, 65, 150 Planation Drive, New Iberia. Driving while intoxicated, open container.
AUGUST 12
Carolyn Roberson McDaniel, 57, 635 Bigler St., Franklin. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Jase Kolbe Darden, 32, 19024 Highway 182, Franklin. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 13
Deonta Dwayne Green, 20, 619 St. Peter St., New Iberia. Improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, possession of schedule IV drug (Xanax) with intent to distribute.
AUGUST 14
Quinton D. Robinson, 34, 423 9th St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I (heroin), failure to register or notify as a sex offender.
AUGUST 15
Tyjuandre Darrell Harris, 23, 502 Frederick Lane 2, Baldwin. Resisting arrest or officer, disturbing the peace-intoxicated.
AUGUST 16
Weldone Daigle, 50, 617 Ham St., Franklin. Criminal damage to property-simple and criminal mischief-tampering with property. AUGUST 17
Cedric Nathan Anders, 31, 126 Bogen Lane, Centerville. Domestic abuse battery, criminal damage to property, failure to appear.
AUGUST 18
Trevion Jackson, 18, 132 BB Lane, Four Corners. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds.
Kioka Maze, 38, 132 BB Lane, Four Corners. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leroy Jackson, 46, 132 BB Lane, Four Corners. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I (MDMA), possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I (MDMA), possession of schedule II (cocaine), improper lane usage.
AUGUST 19
Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, 5213 Highway 87, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 20
Darien Mitchell, 23, 714 Bayard, New Iberia. Possession of schedule I (marijuana) over 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
AUGUST 22
Jeremy Paul Pillaro, 35, 853 Kemper Road South, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 23
Derrick Dwayne Druilhet, 41, 207 John St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 25
Tony Paul Hale, 42, 2121 Becnel St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 26
Nancy Marie Brandon, 41, 124 Baronne St., Baldwin. Driving under suspension.
AUGUST 28
Michael Ray Walker, 33, 776 Parish Road 131, Franklin. Simple assault, two counts-failure to appear.
AUGUST 29
Jami Marie Chappuis, 27, 307 West Madison St., Broussard. Reckless operation with accident, driving under suspension.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 27
Rodney Bowie, 42, Seventh St., Franklin. Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole Bonvillian, 39, Seventh St., Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I narcotics (heroin), possession of schedule IV narcotics (tramedol hydrochlorine).
AUGUST 28
Rodney Bowie, 42, Seventh St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 31
Catina Butler, 44, Anderson St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 26
Tony Hale, 41, Becnel St., Franklin. Second offense-possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia.