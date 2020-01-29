NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 15
Deliand Gabriel, 48, 102 Spell Alley. Simple battery.
Barbara Vital, 58, 1298 Hopkins St. Simple battery.
Devontae Dauphine, 20, 1725 Cypress Island Road, St. Martinville. Contempt of court.
Tayjha Alfred, 19, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road. Contempt of court.
Devonta Jones, 18, 1035 Charles St., St. Martinville. Possession of legend drug, possession of drugs-schedule I, ignoring stop sign.
JANUARY 16
Floyd Fontenette Jr., 56, 512 Porter St. Speeding, driving while intoxicated.
Kevin LeJeune, 50, no address given. Theft.
Jorick Latula, 38, 118 Conway. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Tajh Guilbeau, 29, 162 Easy St. Driving while intoxicated, careless driving, disregarding traffic.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 28
Steven Richard, 38, Anderson Street, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, burglary.
Raymond Comeaux, 48, Third Street, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, burglary.