IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 7
Tristan Michael-James Lloyd, 24, 5003 Ben Circle. Possession of stolen things.
James Lee Jackson, 53, 424 Bank Ave. Failure to appear, theft, criminal trespassing.
Shannon Renee Chandler, 38, 401 Rainbow Drive, Pineville. Issuing worthless checks.
Ronnie Hurst Jr., 40, 2008 Patricia Ann St., Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana over 200 grams, resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 8
Markell Davis, 21, 15411 Hickory St., Patterson. Two counts-simple burglary.
Dylan Leblanc, 38, 5714 E. Hebert Road. Violation of probation.
Clarence Moore III, 27, 938 Lynn Circle. Illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of weapon on school grounds.
Jason Paul Leblanc, 37, no address given. Violation of probation.
Trey Isaiah Simon, 22, 2402 5th St., Jeanerette. Conspiracy to commit simple robbery, resisting an officer, violation of probation.
Marklin James Reaux Jr., 30, 205 Pollard Ave. Failure to appear.
Melanie Fay Ayers, 58, 400 W. Bridge St., St. Martinville. Attempted contraband in a correctional center.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 26, 209 Lodge Drive, Lafayette. Theft of a motor vehicle, bank fraud.
Jacob Lee Roane, 25, 600 Landry Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule II.
Dale Dore, 27, 710 Iberia St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession with intent-schedule I.
Collin Neville Coco, 29, 3615 Olivier Road, Jeanerette. Second degree-murder, second degree-attempted murder.
Michael Bourque, 38, 1723 Church St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Brandon Paul Davis, 33, 1610 MLK Drive, Abbeville. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of legend drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, resisting an officer, possession of weapon on school grounds, home invasion, illegal possession of stolen firearms, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting arrest by refusing to identify.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
NOVEMBER 11
Marcus Hockless, 35, 2701 Blue Haven Drive. Two counts-second degree-battery.
NOVEMBER 12
Cody Menard, 30, 212 Sojourner. Obstruction of justice.
Darryl Phillips II, 37, 5901 Old Patoutville Road. Theft, trespassing.
James Boyance, 49, 213 School Alley. Driving while intoxicated, failure to yield, driving under suspension.
NOVEMBER 14
Joseph Chavez, 32, 3750 Landry Road, Scott. Careless operation, expired driver’s license, no insurance, hit and run driving, two counts-home invasion, attempted home invasion, attempted burglary from motor vehicle.
Carlos Simpson, 49, 603 Yvonne St. Urinating in public, aggravated assault.
David Soileau, 35, 503 Park Ave. Second-driving while intoxicated, careless operation, possession of drugs-schedule I, failure to appear.