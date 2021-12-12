IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 24
Justice Jude Comeaux, 20, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Generic warrant; probation violation.
Holly Marie Kiper, 39, 2214 W. Old Spanish Trail, #29. Two counts failure to appear.
Ashley Ann Perkins, 33, 115 Ellis Drive, Youngsville. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 25
Corey Sean Perro, 46, 623 Mixon St. Aggravated assault upon a dating partner; aggravated child endangerment; two counts failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 27
Raymond James Bernard, 33, 721 Courrege St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Rickey Joseph Gerard Jr., 34, 4702 Plantation Village Drive. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
NOVEMBER 28
Katelynn Marie Gaspard, 25, 312 N. Foote Ave., Kaplan. Generic warrant.
Corderrio Mason, 34, 5006 Freetown Road. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; three counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Marcus Joseph Hockless, 37, 2701 Blue Haven Drive. Generic warrant.
Jana Richelle Nathan, 21, 2526 Pelican Court Circle, Jeanerette. Generic warrant.
NOVEMBER 29
Rhett Estelle, 25, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road. Aggravated flight from an officer; improper lane usage; terrorizing; one way roadways and rotary traffic islands; limitations on passing on the left.
Aaron Charles Dugan, 47, 202 Stanley St., #B. Three counts failure to appear.
Shannon Jude Viator, 49, 2813 Coteau Road. Simple criminal damage to property; theft of items valued $0 to $500; city ordinances.
Amanda Dartez, 44, 202 Stanley St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to appear; generic warrant.
Benjamin Harrison Leblanc, 49, 602 Yvonne St. Illegal carrying of a weapon, prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal possession of stolen things; firearm in free zone/notice/firearm free zone/notice/signs; possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Corey James Myers, 49, 4206 Suzette St. Probation violation.
Edward Michael Polite, 28, 705 Mary St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance.
Byron Duan Paul, 35, 421 Nolan Duchane St., Jeanerette. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Khamh Vongchanh, 45, 608 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.
Benjamin Reid Koenig, 40, 110 Decuir St. Manufacture, distribution - schedule III narcotics; possession - schedule IV narcotics.
NOVEMBER 30
Slaydan Michael Antoine, 27, 5018 Norris Road. simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martin Anthony Scelfo, 27, 5213 La. Hwy. 87, Franklin. Prohibited acts - schedule III penalties.
David Wayne Boyd, 50, no address given. Aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give name/ID.
Carol Bernard Hills, 36, 14925 Hwy. 27, Dequincy. Aggravated assault upon a peace officer, theft of items valued at $0 to $500; monetary instrument abuse - provides definitions; failure to appear.
Padith J. Thenekhamsyharath, 44, 928 Lynn Circle. Contempt of court.
Brock Brignac, 35, 109 Virginia St., Jeanerette. Contempt of court.
Aldon Dare Harris, 55, 1218 Felicity St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 1
Randall Domonique Tyler, 37, 623 S. Doyle St., Jennings. Three generic warrants.
Victoria Claire Cavalier, 22, 1001 Pine St., Morgan City. Two holds for other agencies.
Michelle Leanne Butler, 20, 5474 Hwy. 160, Doddridge, Arkansas. Hold for another agency.
Paris Nicole Bias, 30, 195 Mallard St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Monique Barrilleaux, 38, 2300 Clement St., #8, Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Ricky Shepheard, 42, 508 Martinez Road, Church Point. Hold for another agency.
Jake Landry, 22, 4318 Forest Leblanc. Attempted second degree murder; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics, penalties; unlawful use/possession of body armor; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
DECEMBER 2
Victoria Lynn Sonnier, 28, 400 W. Bridge St., St. Martinville. Generic warrant.
Terrance Deshawn Adkins II, 23, 713 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Second degree battery.
Dequanta Wills, 24, 4519 N. Jeanerette Road. Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession - schedule IV.
Michael James Parich III, 23, 102 Anslem Drive, Youngsville. Third degree rape.
Sabouathone Hatsady, 36, 3919 Andrus Alleman Road. Two counts violation of protective order; stalking; simple battery; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Michael Jared Gentry, 34, 1901 Dudley St., Shreveport. Generic warrant.
Monika Faulk, 55, 103 Homestead Lane, Patterson. Generic warrant.
Deanna Faye Crosby, 39, 115 Arnold St., Amelia. Hold for another agency.
Jessica Fletcher, 32, 108 11th St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Tynea L. Gray, 22, 33094 Hwy. 943, Donaldsonville. Hold for another agency.
Heather M. Gardner, 43, 105 Heart St., Monroe. Hold for another agency.