IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 29
Celia Raye Brisson, 34, 518 Emmeline St. Obstructing public passages, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, driver not licensed, child desertion, possession of marijuana over 200 grams.
Landon C. Broussard, 28, 3706 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Ailayjah Victoria Derouen, 23, 1704 Anderson St. Violation of probation.
Renissa Lashae Lewis, 28, 537 Park Ave. Possession of legend drugs, proper equipment on vehicle.
Christopher Michael Crabtree, 30, 1016 Carnation Ave., Metarie. Probation violation.
Sonia M. Todd, 42, 120 Shannon St., Patterson. Violation of probation.
Tasha Lynn Soprano, 39, 904 Anderson St., Franklin. Violation of probation.
JANUARY 30
Beverly Mae Cervantes, 49, 6304 Carl Meche Road. Failure to appear, intimidation of witness.
Brandon Pitre, 33, 2040 Gerard ST., St. Martinville. Second degree-battery, hold for another agency.
Tommy James Lamperez Jr., 35, 612 Ashton St. Possession of marijuana.
Dana Lopez Jr., 31, 912 Yvonne St. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Jonathan Gregory, 58, 802 Myrtis St. Simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
Wilson Jackson, 49, 601 Fabre Alley. Resisting an officer.
Paul James Frederick, 26, 6334 S. Hwy. 82, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Donovan James Hollier, 28, 1607 Southwood Drive. Two counts-home improvement fraud, misapplication contractor pay.
JANUARY 31
Gilberto Cruz-Ramirez, 19, 1217 Tupelo Cir., Erath. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, transactions involving drug proceeds.
Tristisha Williams, 27, 824 Daspit Road. Failure to appear.
Tramaine Anthony Jacquet, 30, 820 Field St. Failure to appear.
Zonnel Washington, 20, 1718 Iberia St. Violation of protective order.
Quinndero Batiste, 21, no address given. First degree-robbery, second degree-aggravated battery.
Eric Eugene Valentine, 29, 126 Johnson Ave. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Quilan Walker, 20, 518 Field St. Failure to appear.
Heather Nicole Richard, 34, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession with intent-fake schedule II.
Ronnie Preston, 61, 1301 Versalles Cresent. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of a vehicle.
Christopher Broussard, 41, 214 S. Hamner St., Lafayette. Possession with intent-schedule I, proceeds derived from drug transactions.
FEBRUARY 1
Robert Patrick Burke, 30, 2118 W. Main St. Driving while intoxicated.
Kevin Kyle Segura, 22, 202 Rosewood Cir. Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, general speed law.
Cory Michael Richardson, 36, 117 Taylor St. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Sanford Sander Sims, 40, 1201 David St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Adam William Curley Jr., 58, 723 Mixon St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Tracy Roy Harris Jr., 37, 303 Mouton St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Brodie James Meaux, 39, 205 Armand St. Third-driving while intoxicated.
David Anthony Landry, 47, 212 Terry Paul St. Hold for another agency, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Emmit Wayne Moses, 40, 100 S. Pierce St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Tavis Anthony Lee, 27, 1314 Twenty Arpent Road. Three counts-failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 2
Jose Rodriguez, 42, 1408 Sidney Blanchard Road. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, driver not licensed.
Brad Michael Perry, 35, 1010 Julia St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.
Joseph Thomas, 57, 906 S. Corinne St. Resising a police officer with force, self mutilation, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, hold for another agency.
FEBRUARY 4
Kai Allen Martin, 31, 2904 Holly Drive. Simple burglary, criminal conspiracy.
Jennifer Carvalho Meyers, 46, 1025 Langlinais Road, Youngsville. Failure to appear, probation violation.
Brent Alexis, 23, 716 St. Jude St. Failure to appear.
Kalob Teon Jordan, 20, 519 Monnot Road. Hold for another agency.
Michael David Lamkin, 43, 3813 Estis Road. Contempt of court.
William Paul Estelle, 42, 6610 John Lewis Road. Failure to notify sex offender registry of temporary lodging.
Melanie Claire Poole, 36, 107 Lietmeyer St. Possession with intent-schedule II, resisting an officer, tail lamps, driver’s license suspended, liability security required, probation violation.
Tabitha June Western, 31, 6951 W. Dusky Drive, West Valley, UT. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Tonia Ranee Vallone, 43, 2212 Old Jeanerette Road. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule IV.