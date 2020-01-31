ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 21
Alita Marie Tabb, 20, 241 Deslinger Road, Charenton. Failure to appear.
Earl John Jones, 42, 118 Fox Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Katelyn Louise Bourque, 24, 4801 Dolphin St., New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Christopher James Newsom, 34, 160 Oxford Loop, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment on vehicles, possession of marijuana.
Robert Keith Tillman Jr., 29, 122 Baronne St., Baldwin. Probation violation.
Gerald Dupas, 33, 801 Iberia St., Franklin. Conspiracy to distribute-schedule I/heroin, theft.
JANUARY 22
Leo Green Jr., 54, 168 Verdun Lane, Franklin. Turning movements/signals required, stop signs/yield signs, no driver’s license on person, failure to appear.
Devin Marcel Landry, 25, 993 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Simple battery, aggravated assault, threatening a public official.
Allen Romar, 49, 2520 Pelican Court, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.