IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
June 12
Akeam Masheeq Daniels, 29, 908 Henshaw Dr. Ignoring stop signs, flight from an officer — aggravated insurance — proof of within vehicle, violation of registration, simple littering, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kenneth Lee Robertson, 56, 529 Armentor St. Operating while intoxicated, operating vehicle while license is suspended,owner to secure registration, switched plates,insurance required on vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, open container, traffic control signals-red light and flight from an officer.
Herman Jabor Brown, 34, 329 North Street. Battery of emergency room personnel and battery of a police officer arresting.
Brittany Boutte, 31, 5719 Conway. Child endangerment/ domestic abuse and filing false public records.
Elliot Mclean, 29 129 W. Dale St. Simple possession of schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance and distributing a schedule IV drug.
June 13
Taniah Kawain Louvina Butts, 21, 1007 Versailles Crescent. Possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute scheduled I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Lawrence Upery, 60, 313 camellia St. Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of a weapon arresting agency.
Alaric Paul Jones, 35, 615 French St. Possession with intent to distribute schedule I, violations of controlled dangerous substances, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, insurance — proof of within vehicle, obstruction of justice, intentional littering, temporary plates — expiration and window tint.
Amber Leigh Claunch, 30, 236 Arthur Dr., Grayson. Illegal possession of stolen things.
Tavares Lamar Hill, 39, 1718 Necotown Rd. #4. Child endangerment/domestic abuse
June 15
Deshanna Francis, 26, 900 Ann St. Simple assault.
Robert Drake, 57, 1107 Eden St. Two counts failure to appear.
Elijahjuan Dandre Smith, 26, 314 Deare St. Simple burglary, penalty for distribution possession w/intent.
June 16
Abdul Mahammad Tate, 26, 616 Cypermort St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Tray Francis, 27, 704 Hebert St, New Iberia. Possession of schedule ii narcotics, possession firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon and simple possession schedule i controlled dangerous substance.
Craig Jones, 43, 631 Cormier St, Jeanerette. Illegal carrying of a weapon, obstruction of justice, illegal use of a weapon and attempted second degree murder.
Tobias Anthony Boutte, 39, 519 Charles St. Cyberstalking/electronic mail, two counts failure to appear and simple burglary.
Luke Paul Bergeron, 24, 4955 Bayou Black , Gibson. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Guy Anthony Badeaux, 59, 2215 N. Freyou Rd. Sexual battery.
Dustin Sconiers, 36, 312 Candleglow Dr. Illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice.
Alonzo Lewis, 18, 603 Julia St, New Iberia. Penalty for distribution possession w/intent, turning movement and required signals, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances/minor.
Jordon Madison, 19, 500 B Ninth Street. Possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances, penalty for distribution possession w/intent, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, illegal use controlled dangerous substances/minor, (stances/minor, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, prohibited acts: distribution o: distribution of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of a weapon.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the city jail:
May 24
Joshua M. Aucoin Sr, 34, Morgan City. Aggravated assault, improper lane usage, resisting an officer, failure to stop/yield at a stop sign and no driver’s license on person
Ezola Washington, 57, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana and improper lane usage.
Lawrence Bernard Payne, Jr, 58, Gibson. Obstruction, public passage, open container and driving while intoxicated.
Corey Logan Chavis, 31, Freeport, Florida. Two counts of failure to appear, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/distribution/sale of legend drug without prescription, possession of a schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Dale Mark Simoneaux Jr, 30, Bayou Vista. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, domestic abuse child endangerment law-aggravated and resisting a police officer with force
Re’lavor Vilo, 25, Patterson. No license plate light, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
May 25
Amaya Barbay, 18, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning movements and signals required, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and unlawful sale/purchase/possession of tobacco-person underage
Luwanda Rudolph, 41, Franklin. No license plate light and reckless operation-no accident.
Marcus Scott Hatch, 46, Berwick. Failure to appear.
Christopher Brown, 46, Baton Rouge. Failure to appear.
David Ross Miller Jr, 29, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice-tampering, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of legend drug without prescription
Patrick Archangel, 41, Jeanerette. Resisting arrest or officer and resisting an officer by giving false information.
May 26
Mary Jordan, 40, Bayou Vista. License plate lights required and driving under suspension.
Travis Lorenzo Ray, 30, Franklin. Turning movements and signals required, failure to change address within 10 days and open container.
Rusty Bordelon, 32, Franklin. Possession of marijuana and improper lane usage.
Terry Lynn Johnson, 45, Charenton. Open container.
Donald William Darby, 44, Patterson. Open container.
Shenique A. Jones, 38, Franklin. Open container.
Derek Anthony Harrell, 34, Morgan City. Improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice-tampering, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamines.
Jamarlon Tallmore, 38, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, driving under suspension, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic and parole violation.
David Wade Woods Jr, 36, Franklin. Failure to signal, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone).
May 27
Daniel Smith, 35, Gibson. speeding, driving under suspension and no insurance.
Walter J. Williams, 63, Patterson. Improper lane usage and driving under suspension.
Jawaylin Francis, 20, Jeanerette. Brake light out, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
JUNE 5
Tyrone David Jackson, 37, Jeanerette. No tail lights, driving under suspension.
JUNE 6
Dontrielle Harris, 30, Franklin. Expired license plate, no insurance.
Amaya Renee Barbay, 18, Franklin. Resisting an officer by giving false information.
Jasmine Rae McCoy, 27, Franklin. Driving under suspension, reckless operation - no accident.
JUNE 8
Nicholas Anthony Gamble, 41, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JUNE 9
Brittany Renee Kirt, 32, Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.
JUNE 10
Jondre Jaman Wesley, 38, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Darrell Traylor, 25, Jeanerette. Improper display of a license plate, improper lane usage, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of schedule I - MDMA, possession of schedule II - cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Paul Marks, 29, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
JUNE 11
Johnny Derouen, 58, New Iberia. Driving under suspension, improper lane usage.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
July 3
Christion Douglas, 19, Midway Rd., Dallas, Texas. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 5
Darren Darby, 25, Isabella St., Franklin. Warrant for simple battery, theft, criminal damage to property, two counts home invasion and two counts aggravated assault with a firearm.
July 6
Joseph Nedd, 56, Tabor St., Franklin. Warrant for two counts aggravated second degree battery and theft.
July 12
Jada Druilhet, 20, John St., Baldwin. Disturbing the peace by fighting, resisting an officer and resisting an officer by failure to identify.
July 13
Yvonne Denlinger, 47, Jackson St., Franklin. Theft and criminal trespassing.
July 14
Winter Verrett, 37, Eagle St., Franklin. Warrant.
Jaylon Robertson, 20, Cypress St., Franklin. Aggravated flight from an officer.