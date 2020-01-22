IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 10
Derek Wayne Johnson, 51, 13221 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge. Failure to appear, probation violation.
Jamison Sampy, 40, 601 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Johnion Renee Davis, 19, 168 Sarah Drive, Sunset. First degree-attempted murder, simple burglary, felony carrying illegal weapon, resisting arrest by flight, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Heather Nicole Richard, 34, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Maria Rosario Rios, 55, 297 Camelia St. Failure to appear.
Kerry James Peters, 29, 207 Haig St., Lafayette. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony carrying illegal weapon, resisting an officer, turning signal required.
Carlo Leroy Lumpkin, 45, 7610 April Court. Domestic abuse battery, battery of a police officer.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JANUARY 10
Maria Rios, 55, 294 Camelia St. Simple criminal damage to property.
Kerry Peters, 29, 216 Noble St., Lafayette. Failure to signal 100’ prior, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest.
JANUARY 11
Robert Drake, 56, 1320 Delasalle Drive. Failure to return a leased movable, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Barabin, 52, 322 Deare St. Third-driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license on person.
JANUARY 12
Terrie Howard, 51, 1001 E. Dale St. Domestic abuse battery.
Savoye Howard, 29, 1001 E. Dale St. Domestic abuse battery.
Kalen Parker, 19, 700 Walton St. Two counts-domestic abuse battery.
Jacqueline McFarland, 62, 150 Plantation Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
JANUARY 13
Richard Jones, 44, 802 W. Main St. Domestic abuse battery.
Craig Harris, 53, 112 Crofton St. Contempt of court.