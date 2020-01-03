IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 23
Joseph Charles Jr., 53, no address given. Attempted simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
Henry Joseph Saunier, 52, 3012 Romero Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for another agency.
Brodie Michael Romero, 36, 3712 E. Hwy. 90. Violation of a protective order.
Lionel Darrell Clarks, 51, 422 Seventh St., Franklin. Parole violation.
Andrew J. Landry, 40, 120 Haircot Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Gage C. Rochelle, 19, 1115 Percy Road, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 24
Brent Edwards Jacquet, 34, 203 Acadian St. Failure to appear.
Shannon J. Collette, 35, 802 Twenty Arpent. Possession of ecstasy.
Trinton Javone Roberts, 33, 719 Lasalle St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of marijuana, driver not licensed, display plate violation.
Eric James Romero Jr., 30, 4005 Captain Cade Road, Youngsville. Driver’s license suspended, possession of stolen things, inspection sticker expired, vehicle registration violation.
Daniel Charles Leblanc, 30, 417 Lake Dauterive, Loreauville. Dating partner abuse.
Troy P. Lafleur II, 23, 1310 Dillard St. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Jose Zamot-Muniz, 23, 334 Roult St. Second-driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license suspended, number plates, proper equipment on vehicle, vehicle registration violation, no insurance.
Desiree Marie Leblanc, 28, 612 St. John St., Franklin. Theft.
DECEMBER 25
Michael Andrew Perez, 24, 422 Sucre Cir., Abbeville. Hold for anther agency.
Anthony Lancelin, 44, W Lockley, Baldwin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Steven Nodurft, 62, 118 Pinion Cir., Lafayette. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, resisting an officer, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license not on person, limitations on backing.
Samuel Joseph Chesne Jr., 28, 1008 Alida Drive, Breaux Bridge. Failure to appear.
Alexis S. Montgomery, 20, 1217 E. Oak St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Sanchez Leonard, 40, 918 S. Corrine St. Theft over $500, simple criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 26
Geri Gaye Brooks, 49, 10001 Jefferson Island. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
Dana Dionne Broussard, 40, 417 Druilhet, Jeanerette. Theft/unauthorized use of an access card.
Steve Richard Duhon, 46, 4406 Old LA 25. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
William Wayne Reaux, 59, 1500 Adam St. Simple burglary, keeping a disorderly place, criminal conspiracy.
Melvin Charles Washington, 62, 2500 Brittany Drive. Domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
Stacey Badeaux Melancon, 40, 304 Rue De Gravelle. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 27
Fabian Dwayne Derbigney, 43, 812 Pellerin Road, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Rickey Joseph Gerard Jr., 32, 4702 Plantation Village. Stalking.
Charicka F. Boutte, 35, 1187 Cypress Island Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Willis Malik Anderson, 21, 713 Park Ave. First degree-murder, attempted armed robbery.
Johnathan J. James, 38, 610 Breaux Alley. Two counts-failure to appear.
Charles W. Shea, 48, no address given. Failure to appear.
Elijah J. Westley Jr., 20, 406 CL Smith Road. Illegal possession of firearms, vehicle improperly licensed, turning signal required, simple possession of marijuana.
DECEMBER 28
Marcus Dell Bergeron Jr., 24, 2002 Weeks Island Road. Simple criminal damage to property $500 to $5000.
Ellen Margaret Langlinais, 23, 409 Chemin Agreable, Youngsville. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Angela Ann Delahoussaye, 48, 126 Hortense St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, III & IV, possession of legend drugs, forgery.
Daniel Martin Sayko, 34, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Trey Minous Estelle, 27, 217 Wren St., Morgan City. Aggravated flight from an officer.
April L. Levine, 26, 1610 MLK Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 29
Paul Richard Ayers, 55, 801 Bonnet. Simple battery.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
DECEMBER 20
Beckie Moreaux, 48, 1118 Crochet Road. Exploitation of elderly/disabled.
DECEMBER 24
Brent Jacquet, 34, 203 Acadian St. Operating a vehicle without security, speeding 57/40.
Trinton Roberts, 33, 719 Lasalle St. Improper display of a temporary tag, no driver’s license, possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Shannon Collette, 35, 802 Twenty Arpent Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Troy Lufleur, 23, 1310 Dillard St. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation.
DECEMBER 25
Leonard Sanchez, 40, 918 Corrine St. Simple criminal damage to property, theft.
Anthony Lancelin, 44, 602 Exey Drive. Two counts-issuing worthless checks.
Samuel Chesne, 28, 1008 Alida Drive, Breaux Bridge. Theft of goods.
DECEMBER 26
Brodie Romero, 33, 3104 Curtis Lane. Violation of a protective order.
Steve Duhon Jr., 46, 4406 Old LA 25. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
William Reaux, 59, 2904 Holley Lane, Jeanerette. Simple burglary, two counts-keeping disorderly place, three counts-criminal conspiracy.
Stacey Melancon, 40, 1528 Montagne St. Theft, driving under suspension.
DECEMBER 27
Fabien Derbigney, 43, 812 Pellerin Road, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
DECEMBER 27
Charicka Boutte, 35, 1187 Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville. Theft under $1000.
Elijah Westly, 20, 406 CL Smith Road. Improper display of plate, failure to signal, possession of stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana.
Charles Shea, 48, no address given. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
DECEMBER 28
Marcus Bergeron Jr., 24, 2002 Weeks Island Road. Felony criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 30
Rhondré Leonard, 19, 718 Wilson St., Jeanerette. Resisting an officer, battery on a police officer.
DECEMBER 31
Brian Duhas, 23, 605 JB Henderson Alley. Tail lamps violation, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substances with a firearm.
Courtland Williams, 22, 119 Dark Alley. Aggravated battery.
David Walker Sr., 51, 1224 Weeks St. Two counts-disturbing the peace by fighting.
Beverly Mitchell, 57, 1302 Adrian St. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
JANUARY 1
Jaymie Williams, 50, no address given. Probation violation, parole violation.
Cory Fuhrer, 40, 1438 Old Spanish Trail, Berwick. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Earl Dauntain Jr., 24, 1102 Eden St. No driver’s license.
Tate Anderson, 45, 1110 Walton St. Theft.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 26
Javise Jack, 22, 1158 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts-possession of legend drug without prescription.
Jasmiera Sade Jack, 20, 1158 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zaharolin Zakeya Byers, 410 Liner St., Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jermaine Walter Brown, 34, 1017 A St., Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
DECEMBER 27
Amekia D. Thomas, 44, 923 Chitimacha Trail, Franklin. Failure to appear.
James Christopher Hebert, 33, Boudreaux Road, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 29
Jrevon Jamarcus Anderson, 26, 119 Easy St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Christopher Lynn Welcome, 35, 2203 Claude Leblanc Road, New Iberia. Driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
DECEMBER 30
Michael Delano Bourgeois III, 21, 416 Seventh St., Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug-free zone, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, obstruction of driver’s view.
Renaldo Keith Toussaint Jr., 25, 615 Fifth St., Franklin. Obstruction of justice/tampering.
Anthony James Morris, 19, 811 Guidroz St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing, criminal simple damage to property, contributing the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jasmine Nicole Smith, 22, 131 Beau Chene Lane, Franklin. Criminal trespassing, criminal simple damage to property.
Latasha Marie Callery, 37, 1050 Cayce St., Franklin. Failure to appear, no license plate light, driving under suspension, switched license plate/stolen license plate, no insurance, possession of marijuana.
DECEMBER 31
Scott Paul Burke, 50, 101 Braquet St., Loreauville. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Sherry Marie Bland, 43, 2314 Old Jeanerette Road, New Iberia. Aggravated assault/domestic abuse.
Derrick Charles Brown Sr., 45, 239 Coulee St., Baldwin. Failure to appear, speeding, driving under suspension driving while intoxicated.
JANUARY 2
Aljacia Jerelyn James, 26, 380 N. Prairie Road, Franklin. Failure to dim headlights, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
DECEMBER 23
Armando Hernandez-Pelico, 25, no address given. Sexual battery, false identification.
Bryant Vital, 60, E. Washington Street, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, proper equipment required, turn signal required