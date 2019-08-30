IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 15
Nellie Renee Darby, 22, 1117 Crestview Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, theft.
Chase Anthony Zeringue, 28, 1117 Crestview Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule I, theft.
Terri L. Olguin, 52, 1448 Tarlton St., Jeanerette. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule I, failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of legend drugs.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 26, 4506 Bull Island Road. Theft of a motor vehicle, bank fraud.
Tareek B. Jackson, 21, 1234 Gail St. Illegal carrying weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Robert James Sons, 27, 3517 Coulee Road. Simple burglary.
Joshua Paul Landry, 32, 1201 L. Dubois Road. Aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery.
Chace Robinson, 27, 412 E. Dale St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, failure to appear.
Brent Anthony Prade, 43, 1460 Nursery Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Second degree-battery, failure to appear.
AUGUST 16
Summar Chauvin, 39, 1211 W. Main St. Issuing worthless check, hold for another agency, theft of goods over $500, simple criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, criminal trespassing, simple criminal damage to property.
Freddie Fuentes, 35, 1211 W. Main St. Theft of goods over $500, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, criminal trespassing.
Jared Jamal Chevalier, 32, 703 Buckeye St. Parole violation, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Kavin Meguel Bastian, 30, 909 Ninth St., St. Martinville. Simple escape, possession with intent-schedule I, aggravated assault of an officer with a firearm.
Jennifer Mae Francisco, 38, 101 S. Corinne St. Simple battery.
Dusten William Dore, 34, 406 St. John St. Probation violation.
Erica Denise Washington, 23, 727 Hanks St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Cory Lavance Johnson, 40, 1125 Spencer Loop. Hold for another agency.
Edward Francis Prevost Sr., 44, 61 Vine St. Driving while intoxicated, improper use of turn signals, pos of drugs, operating a vehicle under suspension.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 38, 303 Silver St. Simple burglary, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II.
Joshua A. Wiggins, 30, 115 San Jose St. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Katja J. Conway, 24, 2300 Darnell Road. Theft of goods $100-$499.
Bronson B. Wagner, 22, 131 Guadalajara St. Theft of goods $100-$499, principal to theft $100-$499, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest by flight.
Christopher Ryan Louviere, 45, 153 Rosier St. Violation of a protective order.
Ian Paul Bouton, 24, 818 Daspit Road. Violation of probation.
David Wayne Touchet, 47, 312 Desire St. Domestic abuse battery.
Christopher John Picard, 38, 115 Decuir St. Theft.
Lita A. Trahan, 29, 3603 Post Oak, Mongomery, TX. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Ronnie Freeman, 30, 1110 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Celia Raye Brisson, 33, 518 Emmaline St. Hold for another agency.
Gerald Jerel Johnson, 26, 504 Sofas St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession with intent-schedule I, obstruction of justice, disregarding stop/yield signs, resisting an officer.
Joshua J. Lewis, 32, 509 Edwards, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Alysia L. Lopez, 27, 509 St. Joseph St. Hold for another agency.
Loure Marie Sigure, 33, 1604 St. Joseph St. Intimidation of witness.
Mark Shane Ardoin, 41, 433 Bayou Tortue Road. Theft, resisting an officer, hold for another agency.
Jerome Davis Jr., 46, 705 Edna St. Simple criminal damage property.
Derrick Peter Gauthier Jr., 33, 1523 Roger St. Theft.
AUGUST 21
Jared Bryce Daigle, 27, 184 Cart St., Iota. Failure to appear, hold for another agency, contempt of court.
Chandler Lionel Williams, 18, 308 Victory Drive. Remaining in park after hours, reckless operation of a vehicle, disregarding stop/yield signs, driver not licensed, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Kevin Joseph Johnson Jr., 18, 1012 Russo Road. Resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, remaining in park after hours.
Justin Devon Prevost, 26, 625 Mississippi St. Resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, remaining in park after hours.
Roshan Anthony Dugas, 25, 813 Carol St. Failure to appear.
Joseph Weston Jr., 36, 801 Magnolia St., Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Amber Lynn Romero, 31, 921 Oak St. Probation violation.
David Dwayne Williams, 33, 1108 Abraham Roy St. Theft.
Billy Jerome Zeaunc, 32, 615 Rosalie. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Tracy Ann Alexander, 34, 2207 Neco Town Road. Domestic abuse aggravate assault.
Avontia Keyiel Alexander, 40, 2207 Neco Town Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Brandon Michael Maturin, 35, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Simple domestic battery, simple assault.
Willie Travis Stansbury Jr., 22, 508 Fontelieu Drive. Two counts-failure to appear.
Eien Jude Jacob, 26, 5913 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Hold for another agency.
Reid Matthew Menard, 30, 1800 Marigold Drive. Theft.
Krystle Eunique Brooks, 33, 603 Yvonne St. Simple assault, terrorizing.
Joseph Keiffer Thibeaux, 42, 13235 Alwood Road, Kaplan. Hold for another agency.
Denny Lee Lockett, 53, 905 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Christopher James Pellerin Sr., 39, 1217 Versailles St. Theft, failure to appear.
AUGUST 23
Tyrone P. Tucker, 26, 830.5 Canal St., Jeanerette. Second-driving while intoxicated, driver’s license suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Jahari Romen Benoit, 19, 808 Anderson St. Failure to appear.
Carolyn Faul, 52, 1060 Alcide Road, Cecilia. Probation violation.
Michael R. Metzel, 61, 308 Bob St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Tristan Michael-James Lloyd, 24, 5003 Ben Circle. Possession of stolen things.
Gene Lamar Dale, 54, 1405 Iberia St. Two counts-failure to appear, contraband in correctional center, illegal possession of stolen firearms, theft, theft of a firearm, unauthorized removal of shopping cart.
Latasha Lottie Vincent, 29, 4812 Eraste Hebert Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule IV.