IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 19
Steven Wade Romero, 35, 2916 N. Captain Cade Road, #6, Broussard. Battery of a police officer.
Tina Louise Charpentier, 42, 6719 Fremin Road, Lot 28. Failure to appear; issuing worthless checks.
Nicholas James Morris, 33, 1640 Front St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
JANUARY 20
Jalacie Lisenby, 32, 9118 Walter Boutte St., Jeanerette. Simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule IV; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
Eleni Lynn Derouen, 29, 501 Sidney Blanchard. Possession of schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Jason Tyler Comeaux, 37, 4408 forest Leblanc Road. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; turning movements and required signals; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; possession of schedule II narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; view outward or inward through windshield or windows - obscuring prohibited; aggravated flight from an officer; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacture and distribution of schedule III narcotics.
Donnell Cobbing, 28, 4306 Levera St., Baton Rouge. Attempted first degree murder; illegal use of a weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Robert Michael Tucker, 40, 1308 Ed Broussard Road. Simple burglary.
Christian J. Thompson, 23, 540 Pellerin Road, Jeanerette. Simple arson; simple criminal damage to property; resisting an officer.
Jamie Lynn Delahoussaye, 41, 500 Bull Tiger Lane. Possession of schedule II narcotics; hit and run.
JANUARY 21
Ramon Paul, 28, 1511 Hickory Drive. Contempt of court; hold for another agency.
Leroy L. Walker, 19, 600 Dula St., Youngsville. Attempted first degree murder; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments/weapon.
Kan Phounsavat, 60, 948 Lynn Circle. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 15
Cody Trosclair, 30, First St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace while intoxicated; criminal trespassing.
DECEMBER 18
Jonah Madison, 27, Second St., Franklin. Four counts criminal conspiracy; four counts criminal mischief; four counts false communication with intent to cause an emergency response; four counts terrorizing.
Christopher Hawkins, 54, Navara St., Charenton. Speeding; no driver’s license; stop sign violation.
Jessica Trahan, 36, Santa Clara St., New Iberia. Theft; failure to appear.
Joel Loustalot, 34, Cayce St., Franklin. Theft; criminal trespassing.
DECEMBER 19
Tynell Levine, 31, Willow St., Franklin. Simple battery.
DECEMBER 20
Carl Dupas, 58, Iberia St., Franklin. Criminal mischief.
Jonathan Louviere, 18, Willow St., Franklin. Four counts criminal conspiracy; four counts terrorizing; four counts false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response; four counts criminal mischief.
DECEMBER 21
Kayla Pope, 32, Autumn Lane, Jeanerette. Theft.
Dewade Howard, 53, Tenth St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 29
Janice Baptiste, 68, Morris St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing; simple burglary.
JANUARY 21
Joseph Thibodaux, 23, West Ibert St., Franklin. Theft.
JANUARY 24
Blaine Green, 30, Josephine St., Franklin. Two counts criminal trespassing; aggravated assault; attempted second degree murder; parole violation; simple battery.
JANUARY 25
Breonne Bowie, 33, Lockette Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.