NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 12
Sean Smothers, 23, 613 Corinne St. Failure to pay child support.
Earl Brown, 33, 18005 Anderson St. Simple burglary.
Albert Malhiet II, 61, 1047 Walton St. Violation of a protective order.
Raymond Bonin, 56, 1211 W. St. Peter St. Failure to appear.
Devin Danos, 33, 1211 W. St. Peter St. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tavid Norman, 35, 923 Henshaw. Forgery, theft $1000-$5000.
JUNE 14
Brandon Paul, 35, 10390 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. Failure to appear.
Shawn Benjamin, 45, 2218 Grand Prairie. Simple robbery.
Brysonn White, 22, 502 Lee St. Illegal use of weapons.
Christopher Flugence, 22, 318 N. Landry Dr. Illegal use of weapons.
Mactaveyon Pushia, 20, 502 Lee St. Illegal use of weapons.
JUNE 15
Mactaveyon Pushia, 20, 502 Lee St. Second degree-attempted murder.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 15
Kyle Joseph Lemaire, 20, 7303 Lake Peigneur Road. Simple burglary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Mactaveyon Carol Pushia, 20, 613 Louise Road. Second degree-attempted murder.
JUNE 16
Ryne Shae Maturin, 30, 806 Jefferson Terrace. Illegal carrying of weapons.
Harley Michelle Delahoussaye, 26, 901 Daspit Road. Contempt of court.
Tevin J. Oppenheimer, 26, 719 Hopkins St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JUNE 17
Sidney J. Bergeron, 58, 601 Curtis Drive, Franklin. Principal to possession with intent-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Paul Minor, 39, 1311 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Byron Lee Hogan, 33, 427 Domingue St., Jeanerette. Resisting an officer, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Brandon Devon Francis, 31, 111 Sorrell Road, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
Hannah Marie Schneiter, 24, 430 St. Nicholas St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Ganarius Brooks, 32, 1015 Mississippi St. Possession with intent-schedule II & IV, proceeds derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer, speeding.
Christian Matthews, 20, 428 St. Nicholas St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Alaric Paul Jones, 34, 1015 Mississippi St. Possession with intent-schedule II & IV, proceeds derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer, speeding.
David Lewis, 68, 11304 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.