FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MARCH 10
Joseph Williams, Jr., 60, Eighth St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
MARCH 11
Roxanna Davis, 72, Percy St., Franklin. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
MARCH 12
Carl Dupas, 56, Iberia St., Franklin. Simple battery.
Jonathan Stovall, 18, Canal Drive, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Dwight Stovall, 47, Third St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Rene Green Jr., 25, Canal Drive, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Qydril Spencer, 24, Edna St., New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Devontrae Williams, 20, Iberia St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Ernest Blanks, 22, Iberia St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting, failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
MARCH 30
Arneze Jack, 32, St. Peter St., New Iberia. Two counts driving while intoxicated - child endangerment, maximum speed law, no driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle not covered by insurance.
APRIL 1
Derrick White, 40, Rogers Lane, Charenton. Criminal trespassing.