NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 20
Jon Baudry, 35, 6718 Danielle Road. Reckless operation, driving while under the influence.
David Walker Sr., 51, 1224 S. Weeks St. Domestic abuse battery.
Shelton Narcisse, 55, 909 S. Corrine St. Remaining after forbidden.
OCTOBER 21
Jamie Doucet, 29, 121 Santa Inez. Criminal trespassing.
Jeremy Davis, 32, 703 Myrtis St. Criminal trespassing, remaining after forbidden.
Davonte Dauphine, 20, 1725 Cypress Island Road, St. Martinville. Contempt of court.
Gerald Spencer, 59, 725 Lombard St. Contemp of court.
OCTOBER 22
Thomas Gilliam Jr., 55, 740.5 Hebert St. Theft.
Trimichael Alexander, 29, 321 Robertson St. Speeding, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, no seatbelt, simple possession marijuana, two counts-monetary instrument abuse.
David Walker, 51, 1224 Weeks St. Violation of protective order.
Anthony Collin, 31, 5809 Cramwell. Obscenity.
Carless Thomas, 25, 313 Emery Lewis. No driver’s license, license plate lights required.
OCTOBER 23
Donovan Broussard, 4619 Elizabeth Plessala. Operating with suspended/revoked driver’s license, improper use of registration/license plates.
Marisol Quintero-Mojica, 53, 128 W. Main St. Theft.
Cornelious Perrio Sr., 23, no address given. Unauthorized entry, simple battery, criminal trespassing.
Jacoby Thibodeaux, 25, 327 Fontelieu Drive. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, monies derived from drug transactions.
Theotis Deal, 28, 303 Stillwater, Broussard. Resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Johnathan Evans, 45, 133 Clay St., Winnfield. Theft, resisting an officer by providing false information.
OCTOBER 24
Marlon Daigle, 29, 1606 Lake Dauterive, Loreauville. Second-driving while intoxicated.
Iesha Sereal, 28, 643 Myrtis St. Battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 17
Trey M. Duplantis, 25, 5318 Old Spanish Ave. Hold for another agency.
Alfred Jolivette Jr., 70, 418 N. Landry St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Allen Bruce Hudson Jr., 31, 4500 Decon, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
Tennille Lea Romero, 40, 2109 Badger Trail Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV.
William James Walker, 33, 906 Yvonne St. Criminal trespassing.
Otis Umwante Maurice Black, 45, 742 Rosalie St. Domestic abuse by strangulation, theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
Jada Lynn Landry, 21, 105 Dark Alley. Failure to appear, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 18
Michael Roy Sereal, 32, 300 Mississippi St. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Ty W. Boudin, 51, 218 W. St. Peter St. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Alexis Michelle Broussard, 23, 4219 Avery Island Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alix Catherine Romero, 24, 603 Ed Broussard Road. Possession of methamphetamine.
Marcquain Traz Sam, 33, 338 Dale St. Driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things, forgery.
Ryan Paul Prince, 26, 200 Merchants St., Lafayette. Possession of stolen things, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, parole violation.
OCTOBER 19
Willis Dean Spencer, 32, 1512 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. Two counts-failure to appear, two counts-hold for another agency.
John Wesley Connor III, 20, 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. First degree-rape.
Michelle Lynn Gresham, 48, 4617 Forrest Leblanc St. Hit and run driving, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Angela Marie Curtis, 32, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Hold for another agency.
Ericka Sharla Louviere, 32, 3207 Ronald Cir. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
David Lee Delk, 48, 503 E. Hwy. 90. Hold for another agency.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 18
Julian Martin, 41, Choctaw Street, Charenton. Third-driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle, no driver’s license on person, speeding.